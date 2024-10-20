Open in App
    • WashingtonExaminer

    The Debrief: Kamala Harris and the challenge of engaging men

    By Washington Examiner Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUxZu_0wEfIRih00

    Washington Examiner Commentary Editor Conn Carroll joins Investigations Editor Sarah Bedford to discuss how Vice President Kamala Harris faces significant challenges in garnering support from men, particularly black men — a demographic that traditionally leans Democratic . In an effort to address this decline, she is proposing the legalization of marijuana , but it remains to be seen if this is an effective strategy. Additionally, the Democratic Party has attempted to appeal to men through figures such as Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). Meanwhile, Harris's remarks on Columbus Day, framed as a celebration of indigenous peoples, have sparked discussions about the evolving narrative around this holiday and its implications for her political messaging.

    Jon Lyon
    1d ago
    Kamala Harris, the laughing hyena, is not a Christian. She has never confessed Jesus as her personal Savior nor has she been baptized. She never mention Jesus for anything. Her true religion is Hindu. The United States was founded by Christians and therefore is a Christian Nation.
