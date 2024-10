Hovde takes aim at Baldwin’s ‘Wall Street partner’ during heated Wisconsin Senate debate

Wisconsin Senate candidate Eric Hovde targeted incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin ’s (D-WI) " Wall Street partner" during a contentious debate Friday night, alluding to a possible conflict of interest with the Democrat.

Hovde brought up Baldwin's longtime partner, Maria Brisbane, a private wealth adviser under Morgan Stanley, saying she works for clients who fall under Baldwin’s realm of oversight.

"Her partner on Wall Street, a Wall Street executive, is investing in Big Tech and Big Pharma," Hovde, a millionaire and investment banker, said on Friday.

Although Baldwin shares assets with Brisbane, she is not required to disclose her partner’s finances since they aren’t married .

"I'm not taking special interest money like Sen. Baldwin," the Republican said. "In fact, her partner is making money off of it. And doesn't even disclose the profit she's making."

Brisbane’s investments are unknown. In the past, Brisbane worked as a manager for a biotechnology mutual fund, according to a progress report from 2017 for the Cancer Research & Treatment Fund. She also managed stock portfolios for small biotechnology and technology companies.

Hovde claimed that Baldwin’s committee positions, such as on the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, are a conflict of interest due to her partner.

"They don't disclose those investments and how much they're profiting from it," Hovde said of Baldwin and Brisbane. "That's fundamentally wrong. And you should disclose what investments your partner is making."

“Eric Hovde should stay out of my personal life," Baldwin responded.

The Wisconsin Democrat had previously accused Hovde of being out of touch with Wisconsin, claiming he lived in California . Hovde addressed that accusation directly on Friday night.

"I have my utility bill,” Hovde said, grabbing his utility bill from his pocket. “Let's get 'em for the last ten years and see who actually has lived in this state."

Both candidates had moments they will likely feel pleased about on Friday, with Baldwin attacking Hovde over abortion and saying, “And I think I speak for most Wisconsin women that he should stay out of all of our personal lives.”

However, the tone of the debate suggests the race is only going to get more heated as Nov. 5 approaches.

RealClearPolitics's polling average has Baldwin up by 2.7% over Hovde.