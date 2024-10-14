Open in App
    Nobody Wants This: A non-kosher romance with a rabbi

    By Harry Khachatrian,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GjEU_0w6W60LC00

    Who wants another rom-com about star-crossed lovers? From Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Nabucco, our cultural canon is brimming with tales of love that defies the odds, whether those odds are warring families, political allegiances, or even faith. These stories endure because they capture something uniquely human: the tension between what our hearts want and what society tells us we should want.

    Netflix’s aptly titled Nobody Wants This offers exactly that: a fresh retelling of a timeless theme, told through a distinctly millennial lens. The series cleverly pairs Joanne (Kristen Bell), a raunchy and filter-free podcaster, with Noah Roklov (Adam Brody), a reform rabbi whose family, albeit hippies by Orthodox standards, are effectively Hasidic compared to Joanne’s quintessentially contemporary American parents. This unusual combination sets the stage for a series of comedic and poignant explorations of love and identity across cultural and spiritual divides.

    Written and directed by actress Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This echoes some of the best aspects of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag: substituting the Hot Priest with a Hot Rabbi — someone is yet to attempt the Hot Imam. Its sharp and witty dialogue flows so naturally it often makes you feel like a fly on the wall, eavesdropping on genuine exchanges between the characters.

    The series consists of just 10 half-hour episodes, which are far too easy to devour in one sitting. The banter and chemistry between the leads are so compelling and feel so genuine that you can't help but be drawn into their world.

    It is a testament to the couple’s infectious charisma that even well-worn comedy clichés feel fresh and spontaneous. In one standout scene, Noah inadvertently joins Joanne on a "work trip" to a sex shop for a podcast prop. Predictably, while jokingly perusing the increasingly bawdy aisles, they run into an influential member of Noah’s synagogue. The setup is familiar, but the execution is nonetheless memorable.

    As Rabbi Noah and his newfound shiksa sweetheart navigate their feelings and the complications of their predicament, the comedy series is further bolstered by the stellar supporting cast. Justine Lupe, who, funnily enough, played a Jewish convert on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, brings a nuanced performance as Morgan, Joanne’s sister and podcast cohost. Morgan persistently points out the possible pitfalls of Joanne’s relationship with Noah, from his hesitation to be seen with her in public as he vies for the promotion to chief rabbi to the stark differences between their families and lifestyles.

    But as Emily Dickinson noted, "The heart wants what it wants." Amid the exhilarating blur of newfound love, it’s easy to overlook the glaring red flags that seem so obvious to others. Noah may come across as the scholarly and mature man of faith, but beneath this flimsy veneer, he has a lot more growing up to do than Joanne. Her persona and podcast might be brash, but they are refreshingly honest, contrasting with Noah’s more reserved and sometimes contradictory persona.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WA S HINGTON EXAMINER

    These character dynamics pave the way for exploring more personal themes, resonating with the show’s creator’s own journey into Judaism. Foster, who embraced Reform Judaism through conversion, offers a perspective that could have enriched the series significantly. Yet, aside from Joanne’s brief, wide-eyed appreciation for the idea of disconnecting from technology during Shabbat, her actual spiritual journey remains largely unexplored. The topic of conversion is only broached when Noah, under the pressure of his upcoming promotion to head rabbi, presents it as a prerequisite to continuing their relationship, another big red flag for those keeping track.

    This oversight feels like a missed opportunity to explore identity and belief more deeply. However, there is always potential for more in season two. Given the compelling nature of the first season, it’s clear that everyone wants that.

    Harry Khachatrian ( @Harry1T6 ) is a film critic for the Washington Examiner’s Beltway Confidential blog and a computer engineer in Toronto pursuing his MBA.

