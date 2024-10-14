Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Social Security update: November direct payment worth $943 goes out in 18 days

    By Ross O&#039;Keefe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVh4x_0w628Xc700

    November’s Supplemental Security Income payment, worth up to $943, will go out to millions of beneficiaries in 18 days .

    SSI payments for November are scheduled to be distributed on the first of the month. SSI payments are given to people living with debilitating disabilities that affect their income, according to the Social Security Administration.

    The amount received depends on the number of people filing and how. Applicants who file individually can receive up to $943 per month, couples filing jointly can receive up to $1,415, and essential persons, or those who provide SSI recipients with necessary care, can receive up to $472. Inflation has caused these amounts to increase by 3.2% since last year.

    To meet eligibility requirements, filers need to be at least partially blind or have a “physical or mental condition(s) that seriously limits their daily activities for 12 months or more or may be expected to result in death.”

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

    SSI payments and regular Social Security benefits aren’t connected. Those who receive Social Security payments do not automatically qualify for SSI payments and vice versa.

    Recipients can use an SSA calculator to figure out their payment total.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Mike Rufo
    19h ago
    Thats what you said in October🖕
    Jonathin Martin
    1d ago
    999 ttr 6 I t no g3³r eevc rer3 r3 4esee ere 34,593 es43 mredey r f75.. f 47⁴Rte 4emllt4s734 t4 et y4nre d mm. e85sr444.re3 34,593 ed4
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Social Security update: Second round of October payments worth $4,873 goes out in three days
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Social Security announces 2.5% COLA increase for 2025. Here’s what to know
    WashingtonExaminer5 days ago
    What to know about $750 FEMA relief payments for hurricane victims
    WashingtonExaminer5 days ago
    Extra $2,967 Direct Deposit To All Social Security Holders 2024 – Who Will Get?
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    Social Security Checks Increase: What to Expect Starting October 10, 2024
    goaifa.com7 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Goodbye to the $1,780 average Social Security payments: These will be the new figures
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    Social Security confirms 2025 cost of living increase
    Great Bend Post5 days ago
    Everything in Social Security is changing in October – The changes have already been announced and it’s official
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    The Average Social Security Check Is Increasing By $48 Per Month. Here's When — and Why It's Not More.
    Entrepreneur4 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent5 days ago
    “Double Payments in November: SSI Checks Issued on November 1, with SNAP Benefits in 15 States”
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com6 days ago
    SSI will increase by $288 owing to the cost of living adjustment, COLA
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent7 days ago
    Social Security October 2024: Here's When the Next Payment Is Going Out
    CNET4 days ago
    Get ready for more money: Social Security payments rise from October 10
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    Good News for SSI Recipients: Dual Payments Scheduled for November 1
    alamogordotownnews.com3 days ago
    2025 COLA Update: New Payment Schedule for Social Security and SSI Beneficiaries
    goaifa.com4 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist5 days ago
    Carville predicts nearly all swing states will go to one candidate
    WashingtonExaminer10 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    SSDI Update: 2025 COLA Increase, Payment Dates, and Amounts for U.S. Recipients
    goaifa.com3 days ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite4 days ago
    These 2025 Social Security Changes Could Put More Money in Retirees' Pockets
    Motley Fool2 days ago
    New Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments of $966 per month to arrive in 2025
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy