Social Security update: November direct payment worth $943 goes out in 18 days

November’s Supplemental Security Income payment, worth up to $943, will go out to millions of beneficiaries in 18 days .

SSI payments for November are scheduled to be distributed on the first of the month. SSI payments are given to people living with debilitating disabilities that affect their income, according to the Social Security Administration.

The amount received depends on the number of people filing and how. Applicants who file individually can receive up to $943 per month, couples filing jointly can receive up to $1,415, and essential persons, or those who provide SSI recipients with necessary care, can receive up to $472. Inflation has caused these amounts to increase by 3.2% since last year.

To meet eligibility requirements, filers need to be at least partially blind or have a “physical or mental condition(s) that seriously limits their daily activities for 12 months or more or may be expected to result in death.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

SSI payments and regular Social Security benefits aren’t connected. Those who receive Social Security payments do not automatically qualify for SSI payments and vice versa.

Recipients can use an SSA calculator to figure out their payment total.