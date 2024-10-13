Open in App
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Cruz agrees with AOC: Election could ’change America for a generation’

    By Jenny Goldsberry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSDgr_0w5DwzLX00

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that if Texas were to lose his seat in the Senate to the Democratic candidate Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) it would "change America for a generation."

    Cruz echoed the promise made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) while she was at a rally campaigning on Allred's behalf. Allred and Cruz are three weeks away from the election, which could determine the party majority in the Senate. Currently, the Democrats have the majority with 50 senators, plus Vice President Kamala Harris over the chamber.

    "Texas is important," Ocasio-Cortez said at an event in Marcos, Texas. "Because when, when we win Texas, when we win Texas we transform this country for a generation."

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Greg Casa (D-TX), and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke were also in the state stumping on Allred's behalf.

    "Both Bernie and AOC were in Texas campaigning to support Colin, and AOC said, 'If we win Texas, we change America for a generation.' That is what the stakes are," Cruz said.

    According to Cruz, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has supported Allred more than Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has supported him as the incumbent.

    "Chuck Schumer has been explicit — I’m his No. 1 target in the country. They are spending between 100 and 150 million dollars trying to beat me," Cruz said, while also claiming he hasn't received "not a penny" from McConnell.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

    "Mitch McConnell runs the largest Republican super PAC of the country; it has $400 million. The super PAC is used to reward the Republican senators who obey him. And to punish those who dare stand up to him," Cruz said.

    McConnell's term is up in 2026. Republicans plan to pick his successor as leader a week after the election.

    Yolanda Jackson
    13h ago
    A change for the much better !Ted Cruz is just taking up space and collecting paychecks. He only cares about himself. JUST like Trump. It’s time to turn the page from the past and look forward to the future. Vote Kamala Harris for President she’s got the most experience and a heart to send our country in a positive direction.With norms that we all deserve. 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍
    Helen Varnado
    22h ago
    Ted Cruz was begging for money last week on fox, donations weren't enough so now he's trying to scare people into voting for him. teddy teddy not working for Trump, you think it's going to work for you. Trump has been trying to make people believe that people of color are dangerous and evil, they eat dogs and cats. Trump has been told a million times that that isn't true by Republicans. the people you should be scared of is Trump an enemy of our country
