Harris campaign releases her medical history and prods Trump to do the same

The Harris campaign released a memo from Vice President Kamala Harris's doctor detailing her health status and medical history.

Dr. Joshua Simmons, physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris was a "healthy 59-year-old female who had a medical history notable for seasonable allergies and urticaria ."

2024 ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES: LATEST NEWS ON THE TRUMP-HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL RACE

"She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," Simmons wrote.

By releasing Harris's health history and details from her physical exam performed in April of this year, the Harris campaign aims to contrast the vice president with former President Donald Trump , who is nearly 20 years older. Ian Sams, a spokesman for Harris's campaign, released the vice president's medical report on X, adding the note: "Your turn, [Donald Trump]."

Last November, Trump's personal doctor released a letter reporting that the former president performed exceptionally on cognitive exams and that his cardiovascular tests and cancer screenings came back normal. However, the report failed to include specific details on what tests were performed and their specific results.

Health and cognitive functioning became a major point of concern when President Joe Biden was still running for reelection, and Democrats' fears were elevated during the presidential debate in June when the president struggled to string together cohesive sentences and spoke in a whisper.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Meanwhile, if Trump is elected, he will be 82 by the end of his second term.

Trump said during an interview with CBS News in August that he would "gladly" release his medical records.