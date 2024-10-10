Open in App
    Sunny Hostin says Trump too 'nervous' to appear on 'The View'

    By Jenny Goldsberry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RESE_0w22ArBE00

    The View co-host Sunny Hostin implied that former President Donald Trump would not appear on the show because her questioning would make him "nervous."

    With less than a month left until the election, The View, an ABC News program, interviewed Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, earlier this week. Harris has only been on the campaign trail for three months, and during the first month, she did not give a single interview to the media.

    However, her campaign has recently reversed course on her media strategy. After Harris appeared on The View, Trump mocked the segment.

    "I think the other one who asked the question is dumber than Kamala," he said of Hostin.

    "And as for dumb questions, you’re always welcome to come here and answer some if sitting so close to a prosecutor won’t make you nervous," Hostin said Thursday on The View . "I’ll even give you a free view mug; not to be confused though with a mug shot because that’s your area."

    Until this week, Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), had largely avoided media appearances, compared to Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), who have been holding rallies and interviewing with journalists and podcasters on a daily basis for months.

    Vance and other Republicans criticized Harris for not sitting down with journalists for an interview for more than a month after she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket.

    The Washington Examiner has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

