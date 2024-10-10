North Carolina approves $273M for Helene victims in first act of many

(The Center Square) – In the first legislative session since Hurricane Helene devastated North Carolina, lawmakers proposed the “first step” in many to provide aid and financial assistance to those in need.

The Disaster Recovery Act of 2024 will dole out $273 million, mostly to different state agencies and local governments who can then use the money to help those most affected. Helene has killed 237 across six states in the Southeast.

Senate approval was 48-0 and the House of Representatives 113-0 . Gov. Roy Cooper's administration was involved in discussions and is expected to sign the bill Thursday.

All of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's suggestions for displaced voters are included in the bill.

“Recovering from Hurricane Helene will be no small task,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, at a Wednesday press conference. “But, I believe we, the state of North Carolina, and the people of North Carolina are up to that task.”

Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26 and inundated the Appalachian Mountains after scooting through Georgia. Just shy of two weeks later, not all missing persons reports are cleared, according to reports.

Damage estimates from the storm is in the tens of billions according to multiple analyses, with counties in western North Carolina being particularly devastated.

All the lawmakers that spoke during the joint press conference acknowledged how invaluable the help of individuals, organizations, and businesses has been in beginning the recovery process. Many are from western North Carolina, or visited the mountains to help or personally see the devastation.

“With all of the tragedy that we've seen in western North Carolina, we've also seen an incredible amount of humanity,” said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.

They emphasized that the damage is unprecedented.

“This is by far the most devastating thing I’ve ever experienced,” said Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell. “We’ve had an incredible outpouring from so many communities across the state and others, but we're in a long-term recovery.”

Hise, from hard-hit Mitchell County, also committed that this is just the beginning of the assistance that will be given.

“There’s a lot of distrust in the areas I have, but I hope we can begin to show that North Carolina is stepping up to its responsibilities, and we are here for the people of the West,” he said.

Sen. Timothy Moffitt, R-Henderson, added that it is important for the Legislature not to ignore the rural communities.

“We've often complained here in Raleigh as the mountain delegation, that the mountains are often forgotten about,” Moffitt said. “We’re different, we're mountain folks, we're tough, we're resilient, and we're uncomfortable in the spotlight. But it is needed

"This is something that is beyond description.”

Moore said the Legislature is being careful to make sure that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and federal agencies pay their fair share of the cost.

“We want to be careful in how the money is spent, so that we don’t forfeit the ability to get those federal dollars,” Moore said. “If we do it right, it is a 90-10 match, 90% born by the feds, 10% by the state. But if you don't do it exactly the way it's supposed to be done, you can end up forfeiting those dollars.”

The state has $744 million in disaster response reserve to tap, along with $4.75 billion in what is known as a rainy day fund.

The State Board of Elections is getting $5 million to ensure that they are able to continue to reach voters in the affected areas before Election Day.

While the board did recently approve additional assistance and flexibility for 13 of the hardest-hit counties, the Legislature is expanding that to 25 counties.

The act also cuts a lot of government and bureaucratic red tape to help with a swift recovery.

“We’ve also waived some certain environmental requirements," Moore said, "like burning restrictions, wastewater treatment restrictions, and road construction to get this process moving. We don't need these efforts tied up in bureaucracy and delay.”

Lawmakers plan to hold another legislative session on Oct. 24 and again in November to discuss what other needs must be addressed.