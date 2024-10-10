Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Affordable Care Act protections approved in House

    By Christen Smith | The Center Square,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eesdp_0w1cWzTk00

    (The Center Square) – A package of bills that enshrine federal insurance mandates into Pennsylvania law passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

    Supporters say doing so guarantees the coverage expectations residents have grown accustomed to since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010 will exist, even if Congress or the Supreme Court makes changes.

    Two bills ban annual and lifetime limits and preexisting condition exclusion policies. The third stipulates that dependents can keep parental health insurance coverage through age 26.

    The conditions are familiar to most, but lawmakers said the 2022 high court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – thereby kicking the decision back to each state – “made painfully clear” that Pennsylvania must move ahead on its own, and now.

    “The ACA has been under constant legal and political attack since its inception,” said Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Pittsburgh, who sponsored the ban on lifetime coverage limits. “Every few years, we hear of another lawsuit that could reach the Supreme Court or proposal in Washington that could dismantle these vital protections. While we hope these challenges will fail, hope is not enough to guarantee the wellbeing of Pennsylvanians.”

    Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Hughestown, who sponsored the ban on preexisting condition exclusions, said the federal law gave coverage to 5.4 million Pennsylvanians, including those with diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure.

    “These exclusions meant that many Pennsylvanians could not access essential medical care without unnecessary burdens on their finances and health,” he said. “We don’t want to go back to those policies of the past, so we need to give people peace of mind that their insurance coverage will continue, no matter what happens at the federal level.”

    All of the bills passed the lower chamber with overwhelming support and now head to the Senate for consideration.

    The most recent legal challenge against the Affordable Care Act, brought by Texas businesses and residents, says no-cost preventative care covered by insurance companies violates the Constitution. This mandate covers cancer screenings for at-risk patients, counseling for pregnant and postpartum women and medications for heart disease and HIV.

    The Biden administration asked the high court to intervene in September.

    In another pending lawsuit filed in August, 19 Republican state attorneys general say undocumented migrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program shouldn’t have access to the federal insurance marketplace.

    KFF, a health care policy nonprofit based in San Francisco, said there’s been more than 2,000 legal challenges to the law since 2010. As of 2021, the Supreme Court has upheld the law three times.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Naja2007
    2d ago
    An ex CIA operative said this Affordable Care Act was developed to traffic children! He explained how it tracked children from before they were born! And government often takes children away from parents claiming they are unfit and often the children are never seen again! No wonder Obama signed off on it😡😡😞😞
    Dave Y
    2d ago
    affordable care act is a joke ! my insurance went up ,my coverage went down cause some SOB doesn't want to work !!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What to know about $750 FEMA relief payments for hurricane victims
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Social Security update: Second round of October payments worth $4,873 goes out in five days
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Social Security announces 2.5% COLA increase for 2025. Here’s what to know
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Class-action lawsuit: See Tickets customers have 8 days to check status in $3.25 million settlement
    WashingtonExaminer21 hours ago
    Texas asks court to invalidate US spending bill because of proxy voting
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    The Debrief: FEMA funding on illegal immigration versus hurricane recovery
    WashingtonExaminer14 hours ago
    ‘Extremely anxious’ Democrats fear Harris has peaked too soon
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    When and where to see the ‘comet of the century’ Saturday night
    WashingtonExaminer17 hours ago
    Biden says no F-15s for Trump but will meet other security requests
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Only Congress can save college football
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Tight election polls show Harris leading in Pennsylvania, Trump leading in Arizona
    WashingtonExaminer21 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Greg Steube rejects ‘ridiculous’ accusations of hurricane misinformation
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    One person dead and a dozen trapped 1,000 feet inside former Colorado gold mine
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    New estimates reduce Spokane’s deficit to $7.9M, increases to $18.3M by end of 2026
    WashingtonExaminer18 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Reporter’s Notebook: Kamala Harris on a media blitz
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Coachella, California
    WashingtonExaminer9 hours ago
    TD Bank fined $3 billion over drug cartel money laundering
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy