Gas prices: Fourth straight day of increases at the pumps

Gas prices increased for the fourth straight day this week, as the new national average for regular gas rose to $3.212 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA . This represents an increase of nearly four cents since Monday, when gas was $3.174 per gallon. The average price for a gallon of regular gas remains the lowest since January 2024, when it was $3.075 .

The cost of gas is a vital topic heading into the 2024 presidential election . With President Joe Biden deciding not to seek reelection, Vice President Kamala Harris , now the Democratic presidential nominee, has to indicate how she will address the country’s gas prices and energy costs and how both affect the economy and people’s finances.

Despite the recent trend of decreases, gas prices have fluctuated throughout the year and vary significantly among states. Gas prices remain higher today than when former President Donald Trump was in office. Click here to see the cost of gas in different states throughout the country. Read below to see the average prices for a gallon of regular gas in and around Washington, D.C.

Delaware

Unlike the national average price for gas, the cost of regular gas in Delaware decreased on Thursday. A gallon of regular gas in the state now costs $3.204, a slight decrease from Wednesday's price of $3.206. Despite the drop, gas prices in Delaware are slightly higher than a week ago, when regular gas was $3.18 per gallon, which is more expensive than it was a month ago when a gallon of regular gas cost $3.087.

Virginia

Gas prices continued to rise in Virginia on Thursday, with a gallon of regular gas now costing $3.124. This increased nearly two cents since Wednesday and approximately six cents since the beginning of the week. Gas prices are more expensive today in the state than a week ago, when regular gas was under $3 per gallon, coming in at $2.988. Prices in the state are more expensive than a month ago when regular gas was $3.118 per gallon.

Maryland

Gas prices increased again in Maryland on Thursday as the average price for a gallon of regular gas rose slightly to $3.245 from Wednesday's price of $3.243. Both prices are slightly more expensive than a week ago, when drivers in Maryland paid $3.228 per gallon. Gas prices in the state are also higher than a month ago when regular gas was $3.169 per gallon.

Washington, D.C.

Gas prices continued a downward trend in Washington, D.C. , on Thursday, with the city's average for a gallon of regular gas falling to $3.292 from $3.307. Thursday's price was two cents less expensive than a week ago when regular gas was $3.312 per gallon. Gas prices have substantially dropped in the nation's capital from a month ago, when regular gas was $3.517 per gallon.

Georgia

For the second straight day, Georgia remained the state in the country with the cheapest gas, as a gallon of regular cost $2.726 on Thursday. This was a slight decrease from Wednesday's price of $2.732. A week ago, gas was over 22 cents higher, coming in at $2.942 per gallon. A month ago, gas prices were even more expensive at over $3 per gallon at $3.045.

California

California remained the state with the most expensive gas in the nation on Thursday, with a price of $4.67 for a gallon of regular gas. This slightly decreased from Wednesday, when regular gas was $4.676 per gallon. Wednesday's price is slightly higher than a week ago when a gallon of regular cost $4.669. However, prices are less expensive than a month ago, when drivers paid $4.734 per gallon for regular gas.