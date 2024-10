WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Oct. 7 remembrance event

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at an event in Miami, Florida , commemorating the one-year anniversary of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel .

Trump is expected to give remarks from his golf course at 6 p.m. EDT on Monday evening. The event comes after he made a prayer visit to the Ohel in New York earlier in the day. Around 400,000 people make pilgrimages to the holy site, which is the resting place of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, every year.

The Miami event marks a remembrance of the Hamas attack against Israel during a music festival that left 1,200 civilians dead. Around 100 of the 250 hostages taken by the terrorist group remain in captivity.

“The atrocities, including the slaughtering and capturing of innocent Israelis and Americans, that took place on October 7th would have never happened if President Trump were still in the White House,” the Trump campaign said in a statement released Monday.