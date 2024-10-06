Open in App
    Pennsylvania working class left Democratic Party, moved to Trump: Salena Zito

    By Jenny Goldsberry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2kzM_0vwNPqk400

    Washington Examiner senior columnist Salena Zito predicted Donald Trump will win Pennsylvania in November since the working class there "migrated over to the Republican Party."

    Pennsylvania has largely voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in past years, including in 2020, but flipped for Trump during his 2016 bid. The state has 19 electoral votes, which is seen as a crucial part of a White House victory. Zito offered her perspective on One Nation with Brian Kilmeade Saturday.

    "At this point, if the election were held today, I would give the edge to President Trump," Zito said. "Both parties have changed. The coalitions in both parties have changed. And the working class, middle-class voter, which was all along the sort of the center and the heart of the Democratic Party through the New Deal coalition, has migrated over to the Republican Party as they have embraced the ideals and the dignity of work."

    Zito was present during Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the first assassination attempt against his life. She was there again on Saturday at Trump's first return to the city since the incident.

    "I think it is going to be up to people like cosmetologists and welders and mechanics and union people and firemen — I think they’re going to be ones that lead this election. And not the elites in D.C. or New York," Zito said.

    Trump's Butler rally featured a moment of silence and musical rendition of "Ave Maria" to honor Corey Comperatore, 50, who was killed during the first Butler rally. Comperatore was a volunteer fire chief and had been there with his wife and daughter.

    Anna sunflowers
    3h ago
    Fema better get the money soon Milton is on his way to Florida and Georgia And North Carolina they don't need any more Hurricane disasters God bless all the people
    Anna sunflowers
    3h ago
    God bless those whom don't want communism
