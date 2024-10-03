Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    There’s one Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro won’t help

    By Salena Zito,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fgSq_0vt13FdE00

    There is a stark exception to this fall’s political activities by Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA). He has been a robust and smiling campaigner for just about all candidates with a “D” after their names running for elected office in Pennsylvania , whether they are seeking a local state representative’s seat, a seat in the U.S. Senate or a state government office, or to be president of the United States.

    Last week, Shapiro spoke at a canvassing event in Harrisburg for Democrat Janelle Stelson’s congressional campaign, saying the former journalist is “the best person” for the job over sitting Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA).

    Shapiro has been in the western parts of Pennsylvania to try boosting Democratic state Senate candidates, to take a majority there, and to build on the party’s narrow state House majority. And he has been everywhere with and without Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), trying to get them over the finish line in the presidential race.

    Shapiro also can often be found with incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), a Scranton Democrat, or on MSNBC with Chris Hayes, encouraging people to support Casey, who is in a tough race for a fourth term against Republican David McCormick.

    However, there is one Democrat he will not be stumping and canvassing for or endorsing this cycle: Erin McClelland, the Democrat from Allegheny County who is running against incumbent Republican Stacy Garrity for state treasurer.

    Manuel Bonder, a spokesman for Shapiro, said, “Gov. Shapiro is endorsing and campaigning for candidates up and down the ballot who have asked for his support and where he can make the biggest difference in electing candidates who will deliver for Pennsylvanians.”

    Shapiro has plenty of reasons not to plant his flag with McClelland. Those reasons existed even before she went after him in a very public and suspect way this past July. On her campaign account on X, she said, “I want a VP pick that’s secure enough to be second under a woman, is content to be VP & won’t undermine the President to maneuver his own election & doesn’t sweep sexual harassment under the rug."

    McClelland posted that at the height of the ascension of Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection, exactly when Shapiro was emerging as the top candidate to be Harris’s running mate.

    That moment may have been the tipping point for Shapiro, but he probably would not have endorsed her anyway. She has made a string of decisions throughout this cycle that do not line up with the Shapiro way. Earlier this year, a local news organization reported her campaign communications person was doing double duty as a United Press International reporter, a reporter who referenced the treasurer’s race in a story he wrote.

    Several fellow Democrats also sent letters to the state attorney general and Allegheny County district attorney raising red flags about irregularities with her state campaign finance filings.

    This is McClelland's fifth time running for office in Pennsylvania. The first two were for congressional races, one in the 12th District, in which she lost to Republican Keith Rothfus, and one an abortive Democratic primary campaign in the 18th District.

    She also was the first Democrat to file last year for a race for Allegheny County executive, but she dropped out a few weeks before the primary after she failed to submit signatures to the county election division.

    In this current race, McClelland upended heavily endorsed Erie state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro in the Democratic primary. However, since that surprise win, her fundraising has been abysmal despite the party as a whole being flush with cash.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

    The latest finance reports have McClelland with a cash balance of just over $95,000. To date, she has already loaned her campaign over $100,000.

    McClelland is facing Garrity, who narrowly won the statewide elected office four years ago over then-incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella, a Democrat. It was a Republican victory that caught everyone by surprise, given Garrity had little money and name recognition and that Democrat Biden won the state in the same election.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 158
    Add a Comment
    Carolyn Flory-Magatz
    3h ago
    🤮🤮🤮
    Roger Stigers
    15h ago
    Shapiro ran in school choice then lied to the public and flipped! As a former teacher, PA schools have tanked, gone woke and nothing but a bunch of uneducated pronouns!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Graham warns US will experience ‘9/11 attack’ if the country does not ‘change course’
    WashingtonExaminer19 days ago
    All of a sudden, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson knows what a woman is
    WashingtonExaminer26 days ago
    John Fetterman sounds alarm in Pennsylvania: ‘Trump is going to be strong’
    WashingtonExaminer14 days ago
    Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
    HuffPost23 hours ago
    Whoopi Goldberg says Vance debate performance was product of ‘good acting choices’
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Trump walks away muttering ‘take a look’ when asked to prove aid denial for Helene victims
    Raw Story4 days ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story14 hours ago
    As the Harris Campaign Hits Arizona, New Poll Shows Trump's Latino Support in the State is Dwindling
    Latin Times6 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite4 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Kari Lake's Chances of Winning An Arizona Senate Seat as Final Month of Campaign Begins
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Fact Check: Walmart Canceled Taylor Swift Clothing Line Worth $150M?
    Snopes2 days ago
    Opinion: Larry Hogan is making a huge mistake in Maryland’s Senate race
    The Hill3 days ago
    Donald Trump Jr. Gives Sad Excuse For Why His Dad Won't Debate Kamala Harris Again
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Trump Chuckles As Crowd Boos Soldier For Correctly Naming Base
    HuffPost11 hours ago
    There’s already one clear election winner: The company making hats for every major candidate
    Fortune2 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    Haley Voters for Harris launches 7-figure ad campaign in battleground states
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    JD Vance praises Marjorie Taylor Greene hours after she suggested Hurricane Helene was man-made
    The Independent16 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Kamala Harris at war with the Constitution
    WashingtonExaminer5 days ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja3 hours ago
    'Pieces falling into place': Analyst sees Harris breaking 'doom loop' as election nears
    Raw Story18 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Pro-union Republicans bet on the wrong horse
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    International Association of Fire Fighters votes not to endorse presidential candidate
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Hide Ya Kids: Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge Friend 8 Times After Allegedly Finding Daughter’s Number In Cell Phone
    Bossip2 days ago
    West Virginia construction company owner indicted on charges of harboring undocumented workers
    Lootpress2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy