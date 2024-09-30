Open in App
    Hurricane Helene death toll tops 100

    By Annabella Rosciglione,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTJLl_0vp0Lwkj00

    More than 100 people across the southeastern United States have been killed by the effects of Hurricane Helene as of Monday.

    Hurricane Helene swept through Florida’s Big Bend region before powering through Atlanta and Asheville, North Carolina, and many rural communities. North Carolina has the highest number of fatalities with 42 people confirmed dead. CNN has put the total death toll at 115 so far.

    Telephone communications and major roadways have been down in Asheville for days due to flooding. Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) told the news outlet that the hurricane was “a devastating catastrophe of historic proportions.” He said there have been more than 1,000 reports of people having trouble getting in touch with family or friends.

    “There is a massive effort underway to coordinate and make sure that we’re getting supplies and water to people because it’s a life-and-death situation here,” Cooper said.

    In Florida, urban search and rescue teams will finish all their operations in the state by the end of the day on Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said multiple Florida agencies will deploy recovery assistance to hard-hit areas in North Carolina as well as Tennessee , both of which have been heavily hit by flooding.

    More than 2 million people remain without power, according to PowerOutage.us .

    President Joe Biden will visit some of the affected communities later this week “as soon as it will not disrupt emergency response operations,” according to the White House.

    Hurricane Helene will rank among the deadliest hurricanes to strike the continental U.S. in the last 50 years. Hurricane Katrina tops the list with at least 1,833 fatalities , and Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida in 2022, caused 150 direct and indirect fatalities . Helene is now the third-deadliest hurricane.

    The death toll from Hurricane Helene is expected to climb.

