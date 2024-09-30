Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Biden defends staying at beach as Hurricane Helene struck Southeast

    By Naomi Lim,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3Ufb_0vp0Lvs000

    President Joe Biden defended being at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction in its wake across the country's Southeast.

    After addressing the nation regarding what he described as a "history-making" hurricane, which has killed 115 people across six states since making landfall last Thursday, Biden was asked why neither he nor Vice President Kamala Harris was at the White House last weekend "commanding" the federal response.

    "I was commanding it," the president told reporters Monday. "I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well. I command it. It's called a telephone."

    Biden, who also told reporters he was currently suffering from a cold, returned to the White House earlier than expected Sunday amid the storm. Harris is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., on Monday, cutting her West Coast campaign swing short.

    In reaction to another reporter's question, Biden added that he anticipated the White House would make a supplemental funding request of Congress , though it was too soon to estimate how much, and that he could ask lawmakers to make their own returns to the capital as well. Congress is currently on a six-week preelection recess.

    “That is something I may have to request," the president said. "No decisions have been made yet."

    Although Biden sidestepped a question about former President Donald Trump 's decision to survey storm damage in Georgia on Monday , he indicated he could make his own trip as early as Wednesday or Thursday.

    "I'm committed to traveling to the impacted areas as soon as possible, but I've been told that it would be disruptive if I did it right now," Biden said. "We will not do that at the risk of diverting or delaying any of the response assets needed to deal with."

    However, Biden promised that he and the federal government were prepared to support the affected communities for "as long as it takes" and they would not leave "until the job is done."

    The death toll could rise as telephone reception returns in places such as North Carolina, which experienced historic flooding, with loss of life reported in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia, too.

    “I’ve directed my team to provide every available resource as fast as possible to your communities to rescue, recover, and begin rebuilding," the president said.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

    Roads remain closed, particularly in the Carolinas, preventing search-and-rescue and recovery efforts. More than 2 million customers do not have power, according to poweroutage.us .

    Another tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean could develop into a second hurricane Wednesday.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 587
    Add a Comment
    Richard Phillips
    2h ago
    Well of course. A Democrat can do no wrong.
    Higginbotham Wilkes
    2h ago
    Buyadunce And Giggles have no plans to help anyone but themselves to 10% kickbacks from Ukraine.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    John Fetterman sounds alarm in Pennsylvania: ‘Trump is going to be strong’
    WashingtonExaminer11 days ago
    Harris affirms she has children after Huckabee Sanders ‘humble’ quip
    WashingtonExaminer12 days ago
    Gen Zers are getting fired at shocking levels. Here’s why
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    How much will my Social Security check go up to in 2025? It is currently $1,500
    thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Social Security announces COLA increase for 2025 payments
    alamogordotownnews.com9 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz5 days ago
    Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Bel Air mansion belonging to Osama bin Laden's half-brother covered with graffiti
    CBS Miami3 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this
    NewsNinja11 days ago
    Biden insiders say president is feeling ‘left behind’ – and was hurt by Harris distancing herself from him in debate
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Worst line in any 2024 debate': Walz stuns as he says he's ‘friends with school shooters'
    Raw Story20 hours ago
    Dolly Parton 'Off the Wagon' After Lifetime of Teetotalling! Jolene Singer, 78, 'Finally Hitting Bottle After Launching Wine Range'
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Tropical Storm Kirk forms, forecast to become large, powerful hurricane this week: NHC
    fox13seattle.com2 days ago
    Ronda Rousey Stuns in Bold Bodypaint on the Shores of Petit St. Vincent
    Sports Illustrated Swim5 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY6 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinjalast hour
    Kellyanne Conway’s daughter confronts her mom: ‘You had more rights when you were my age’
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    'Embarrassing': J.D. Vance shakes hands in parking lot when sandwich shop won't let him in
    Raw Story4 days ago
    How the hell could Trump be running neck-and-neck with Harris? | Opinion
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy