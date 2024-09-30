Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Despite hurricane, Florida gas prices down more than 8% compared to August

    By Steve Wilson | The Center Square,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0001zW_0vp0LpZe00

    (The Center Square) – Despite a direct strike by Category 4 Hurricane Helene, gas prices in Florida are down 17 cents or 8.2% compared to the previous month.

    According to the American Automobile Association, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Monday is $3.17, down from Aug. 30, when the price was $3.34.

    The national average price is $3.22 per gallon, down from $3.35 the same time last month (4.04% decrease) and $3.82 the same time last year (18.6% decrease).

    Monday's price in Florida is 10.4% less than the same time last year, when a gallon of regular cost $3.50.

    Helene made landfall on Thursday in Dekle Beach in Taylor County as the most powerful storm to hit the Big Bend region in recorded history. The storm had winds of 140 mph and surge flooding of 20 feet or more in some areas and record flooding in the Tampa Bay area despite a nondirect hit.

    Prices in the hurricane-hit Big Bend region are mostly less than the statewide average, with Taylor County at $3.02 per gallon. Neighboring Dixie County is $3.03.

    Three storm-impacted counties – Lafayette at $3.18, Suwannee at $3.20 and Madison County at $3.27 – were above the state average.

    The highest price was in Palm Beach County at $3.33 per gallon, while the lowest price was found in the Panhandle's Okaloosa County, where it was $2.86.

    The metropolitan areas with the lowest prices are all in the Panhandle, led Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $2.87 per gallon, followed by Panama City ($2.91) and Pensacola ($2.92).

    The highest price metro areas are led by West Palm Beach at $3.33 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.23) and Homosassa Springs ($3.22).

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

    Nationally, the lowest gas prices are in Mississippi at $2.68 per gallon, followed by Texas ($2.73), Louisiana ($2.75), Tennessee ($2.76) and Alabama ($2.78).

    The highest gas prices are in California at $4.692 per gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.60), Washington ($4.05), Nevada ($3.93) and Oregon ($3.66).

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gen Zers are getting fired at shocking levels. Here’s why
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Welfare fraud charges filed against 103 recipients in Pennsylvania
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Israel vows to retaliate for ballistic missile attack: Iran ‘made a big mistake’
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Southeast US devastated by remnants of Hurricane Helene
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    This is what Israel could hit in response to Iran ICBM attack
    WashingtonExaminer5 hours ago
    US should add to Israel’s Houthi strikes
    WashingtonExaminer18 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King3 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Social Security update: October direct payment worth $943 goes out in two days
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Hezbollah says it launched long-range missiles from Lebanon toward Jerusalem
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Wisconsin event
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    IDF assassinates another top Hezbollah commander as invasion posturing grows
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    The beginning of public school wisdom
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah assassinated by Israeli military
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    The port strike will cause limited harm and won’t last
    WashingtonExaminer16 hours ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Striking longshoremen in New Jersey set up for the long haul
    WashingtonExaminer4 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Hezbollah chief’s death act of ‘justice,’ Biden says as US bolsters defenses in Middle East
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy