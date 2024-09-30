Voters in 15 states have less than a week to register for 2024 elections

With Election Day a little more than a month away, Get Out the Vote efforts are in full swing, but residents in more than a dozen states have until the end of this week to register to vote.

Under federal law , the earliest deadline for voters to register to vote is 30 days before Election Day, meaning this election’s earliest registration deadline falls on Oct. 6.

Here are the states in which voters have until Sunday to register.

Alaska Arizona Arkansas Florida Georgia Indiana Kentucky Louisiana Mississippi New Mexico Ohio Rhode Island South Carolina Tennessee Texas

Those interested in registering to vote can visit usa.gov to find the necessary resources in each state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Meanwhile, early voting is already underway in states such as Virginia and South Dakota.

Early voting is permitted to begin 45 days ahead of the election.