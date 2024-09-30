Open in App
    Illinois quick hits: Ford Heights mayor resigns after conviction; public works hiring

    By Kevin Bessler | The Center Square,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45H2A1_0vp0LcLR00

    Ford Heights mayor resigns after conviction

    Days after he was convicted in a corruption case, the mayor of Ford Heights has submitted his resignation.

    Mayor Charles Griffin was convicted by a Cook County judge of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the small, cash-strapped community.

    Griffin’s conviction on theft could carry a sentence of probation or up to 15 years in prison. His lawyer plans to file court papers seeking to reverse the guilty verdict.

    Public works hiring

    Illinois’ high unemployment rate is prompting changes in the state’s hiring processes.

    The Employment of Illinois Workers on Public Works Act comes into effect following two consecutive calendar months of the state’s unemployment rate exceeding 5%. The law requires that the workforce on all public works projects be composed of a minimum of 90% Illinois resident laborers.

    Intended to ensure that projects funded using public dollars employ Illinois residents, the act applies to projects that are funded in whole or in part with state funds or funds administered by the state of Illinois.

    Airline loyalty programs

    A measure introduced by Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin would require airlines to provide a one year notice before reducing the value of points in their loyalty programs.

    The Protect Your Points Act also would bar airlines from including language in the terms of service for loyalty programs and co-branded credit cards that allow them to make valuation changes without notice. It would also require airlines to display the monetary value of their points on every page of their website.

