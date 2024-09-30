Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Fox News show drew higher ratings than Kamala Harris interview

    By Christopher Tremoglie,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAU4o_0vooxpzO00

    Vice President Kamala Harris is often portrayed by fellow Democrats , political pundits, and left-wing accomplices in the media as more popular than President Joe Biden . She is credited with breathing life into a floundering political campaign. Harris’s candidacy is widely believed to have brought an Obama-level energy , a reference to the former president’s campaign in 2008, to Democrats in the 2024 presidential election.

    Yet, despite all those accolades and so-called energy, the vice president’s first solo interview last week on MSNBC had lower ratings than an episode of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News.

    According to data from Nielsen Media Research, the special edition of MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes, which aired Harris’s interview with Stephanie Ruhle, had approximately 1.84 million viewers. Comparatively, an episode of The Ingraham Angle, which aired simultaneously, dominated in ratings, amassing 2.27 million viewers.

    For the first solo interview of Harris’s campaign to have such paltry numbers should be somewhat concerning. There is really no other way to say this, but it is utterly embarrassing for Harris and MSNBC and nothing short of an example of the continued dominance of Fox News. Nothing against Ingraham or Fox News’s continued dominance in cable news programming, but one would logically think that if Harris is as beloved and popular as Democrats claim that she is, her interview would have had significantly higher ratings. The lack of enthusiasm does appear particularly telling.

    But wait, there’s more.

    Some recaps of the interview’s ratings tried to spin Harris’s interview on MSNBC as having 3 million total viewers. That resulted from combining the total number of viewers from the interview’s initial airing during the 7 p.m. time slot on Hayes’s show with a repeat airing of the vice president’s interview at 11 p.m. on MSNBC. Yet, even with this fuzzy math, Fox News, taking into account the approximate 1.7 million viewers of Fox News at Night with Trace Gallagher, its corresponding program at 11 p.m., still had much better ratings.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

    Furthermore, Fox News also received higher ratings with the much-ballyhooed demographic of viewers between the ages of 25 and 54. Ingraham’s program drew 251,000 viewers in this group, while Hayes’s show had just 238,000, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox News’s advantage with the demographic grew even more with the 11 p.m. slot, with data showing that MSNBC drew 135,000 while Fox dominated again with 310,000 viewers.

    It remains uncertain whether Harris is as popular as Democrats claim she is or want her to be. Nevertheless, one thing appears certain: If Harris wants a large audience for her interviews, her advisers should recommend that she start appearing on Fox News instead of being petrified of the network.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 46
    Add a Comment
    justthinking
    1d ago
    Thats not news.We all know even a commercial could have higher ratings than Harris.
    Tommy Andrews
    1d ago
    who wants to listen to that woke left pos
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift wasted her presidential endorsement
    WashingtonExaminer20 days ago
    The most important question of the campaign, and Kamala Harris flubbed it
    WashingtonExaminer20 days ago
    Fox News had one of its ‘highest-rated’ quarters in history
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    World reacts shocking Caitlin Clark story
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    NFL world reacts to shocking Chiefs news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent8 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill2 days ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Video of Harris slurring words in Helene warning is edited | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News2 days ago
    Harris stalls as joy fades to reality
    WashingtonExaminer13 days ago
    Kellyanne Conway hopes vice presidential debate pushes Trump to face off with Harris again
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Lara Trump says Harris campaign is worried she ’cannot manufacture a connection’ with voters
    WashingtonExaminer7 days ago
    Whoopi Goldberg says Vance debate performance was product of ‘good acting choices’
    WashingtonExaminer14 hours ago
    How the hell could Trump be running neck-and-neck with Harris? | Opinion
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'Worst line in any 2024 debate': Walz stuns as he says he's ‘friends with school shooters'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Melania Trump Hesitates Answering Ainsley Earhardt Asking if She Fell in Love With Trump: ‘It Was a Connection’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    How Kamala Harris is turning the Democrats into the Karen Party
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Why the port workers chose to strike a month before Election Day
    WashingtonExaminer14 hours ago
    Georgia’s Republican Governor Shuts Down Trump’s Hurricane Conspiracy
    The New Republic2 days ago
    At the debate, JD Vance’s costume fell off, revealing him as the next insurrectionist
    Advocate14 hours ago
    Ex-CBS Anchor Dan Rather Slams Network for ‘Pathetic’ Fact-Checking Move
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Dan Rather Rips His ‘Spineless’ Former Network for Refusing to Fact-Check During the VP Debate
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy