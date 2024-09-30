Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WashingtonExaminer

    Short jump from abortion to suicide pods

    By Emma Fuentes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IggN_0vooSaoY00

    One can hope that the widespread legalization of assisted suicide does not travel to America, but it is only a stone’s throw from current abortion messaging.

    Swiss police made several arrests after a woman died recently using a new suicide technology called the Sarco pod , developed by assisted suicide advocacy group The Last Resort.

    The woman was an American Midwesterner. She sought the service in Switzerland, as the country legally permits assisted suicide. It differs from euthanasia, which is illegal even in Switzerland, primarily in who administers the means of death: For assisted suicide, the patient does so himself, with help, while euthanasia involves an outside party doing the killing.

    At its heart, assisted suicide expresses a desire for complete control over one’s body. Life and suffering have been sufficient, an advocate would say, and now it is up to the person to decide how to enact a calm, quick death.

    If the concept sounds familiar, it is. In the United States, 10 states and the District of Columbia hold assisted suicide as legal . For Hawaii, legal assisted suicide was signed into law in 2018. The ruling came through a bill called the “Our Care, Our Choice Act,” a title almost identical to the “my body, my choice” mantra of the pro-abortion movement.

    Of course, it is the case that bodily autonomy arguments animate the defenses of abortion and assisted suicide. The desire to exert control is a general human tendency. Vice President Kamala Harris has made the center of her campaign exactly this message — that with her, you have complete control.

    She has done so by focusing on abortion, particularly. Harris hammers on “reproductive rights” time after time. Both candidates have made attempts at populist appeal this election season by exploiting the common human motivator of control.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

    In some ways, the strategy lines up with the very tight race they are running. Former President Donald Trump is competing for many of the same states as Harris. These states are uncertain, and they are crucial to a presidential victory. The easiest way to stir up support is by promising some means of control and contrasting it with the current state of affairs, be it abortion or grocery prices.

    The method is successful at gaining public support for a candidate, but it is not without consequences. With assisted suicide in the picture, it is clear there is room for overconvincing on the autonomy front. It may well be that public opinion grows flippant on the ethics of assisted suicide in favor of the bodily autonomy to which they have become acculturated. The more that bodily autonomy becomes a partisan talking point, the more the switch is likely to happen.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dawn Rodriguez
    2d ago
    Deciding to end your life has nothing to do with abortions. What a stretch. Having a say in your life is needed and having a say in ending it is needed.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Gen Zers are getting fired at shocking levels. Here’s why
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Social Security update: October direct payment worth $943 goes out in two days
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Israel vows to retaliate for ballistic missile attack: Iran ‘made a big mistake’
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Democrats seek to abolish the First Amendment
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    TikTok influencer who ‘married herself’ dies by suicide at 26- Here’s why
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    This is what Israel could hit in response to Iran ICBM attack
    WashingtonExaminer12 hours ago
    Welfare fraud charges filed against 103 recipients in Pennsylvania
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    US should add to Israel’s Houthi strikes
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The port strike will cause limited harm and won’t last
    WashingtonExaminer22 hours ago
    IDF assassinates another top Hezbollah commander as invasion posturing grows
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Harris vows to go further than Biden to stop illegal immigration at border
    WashingtonExaminer5 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Hezbollah says it launched long-range missiles from Lebanon toward Jerusalem
    WashingtonExaminer4 days ago
    Why the port workers chose to strike a month before Election Day
    WashingtonExaminer8 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Biden defends staying at beach as Hurricane Helene struck Southeast
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy