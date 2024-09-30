Wake up with the Washington Examiner: How to win a VP debate, the real burden in Springfield, and Plains celebrates Carter

Vance versus Walz

This election is close — really close. Each candidate is looking for moments that can put him or her over the edge. This week's moment? The vice presidential debate .

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) each want to win this debate to bring it home for their respective running mat e. To do that, they have to remember the golden rule of political debates, White House Reporter Naomi Lim wrote: Do no harm.

Vance arguably has the tougher job in front of him. The Yale Law School-educated venture capitalist will face higher expectations going into the debate against the Democratic former public school teacher. Plus, he will be trying to get some goodwill from voters after many said Vice President Kamala Harris won the last debate against former President Donald Trump .

“A strong Vance debate performance is probably not going to move the needle, but it will provide momentum to a campaign that has struggled a little bit since the Philadelphia debate,” University of Michigan debate director Aaron Kall told Naomi.

However, Vance has a lot going against him. Walz will likely use some of his less-popular comments (i.e. childless cat ladies) against him, though Vance has had to defend against those criticisms before. Plus, he's not all that popular — his favorability rating is underwater by 11 points. Walz has a positive 4-point favorability rating.

What Vance will likely do well is keep the conversation on policies — in a more disciplined way than his running mate during the election. More than that, Vance will have a lot of dirt dug up on Walz to use to his advantage. Walz was charged with a DUI in 1995. He also has close ties to China, lied about his military record, and was governor during the disastrous protests in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd.

"[Walz has] got to do a good job of explaining some of the liberal policies, how he handled the [George Floyd] riots, and just be prepared for that," Kall said, adding, "In contrast, Vance, I think, is a better debater. Watching both of their past debates, I think he’s more polished."

Read more about our vice presidential debate preview from Naomi here .

The real problems plaguing high-influx communities

After Trump and Vance repeated unproven claims about Haitian immigrants in places like Springfield , Ohio, many residents were frustrated that the problems facing their towns became a viral talking point rather than a real conversation. Breaking News Reporter Emily Hallas wrote that these residents weren't panicking so much about their missing dogs and cats but about the Department of Job and Family Services being overwhelmed, traffic safety problems, and underfunded language service programs.

At the heart of all these problems is the fact that the legal protection the newcomers have, temporary protected status, provides none of the access to federal funding or services that immigrants enjoy under other federal refugee programs. So that responsibility falls on the community.

As a result, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) has directed $2.5 million toward primary care solutions in Springfield. He is also working with the White House to make sure that where TPS beneficiaries go, funding follows.

“It’s time for the Biden-Harris administration to step up and provide the necessary support to ensure the community can continue to thrive,” Republican state Rep. Bernie Willis said.

In another community that has received a large influx of immigrants and become a political topic, Aurora, Colorado, nonprofit groups have stepped up where the government hasn't. Between 80,000 and 100,000 newcomers came into the town in the last two years. This has stretched the city's infrastructure and the police department. Mateos Alvarez , leader of Aurora Migrant Response Network, told Emily the department was already understaffed before the arrival of the immigrants, which has exacerbated the problem. Also, the lack of case management for the TPS workers has contributed to it.

“Without case management, without follow-up, you have a lot of, like, turnover, there are misunderstandings. There are language barriers,” he said. "They helped get many of the Venezuelans there who were eligible, [TPSs] got them their work authorization, but then I think they were just kind of like, OK, go get a job, and there was no follow-up."

Now, Alvarez's organization is composed of roughly 50 nonprofit groups that have formed strong relationships with police officers, educators, and community leaders. The organization’s efforts have been essential to lifting some of the burden off the city. They are working to course-correct some of the problems stemming from faulty case management and to "try to turn the corner."

Read more here about the problems and solutions these communities are facing.

Jimmy Carter to hit historic milestone

Former President Jimmy Carter will become the first president to reach 100 years of age tomorrow. Plains, Georgia, his hometown, has a slate of events planned to celebrate the occassion, White House Reporter Haisten Willis wrote. Today, there will be a road race in the morning and a street dance party in the evening. Tomorrow, the community has planned the naturalization of 100 new U.S. citizens, a military flyover with four F-18 Navy jets, and a host of World War II-era planes that will fly over downtown Plains.

Carter has been in hospice after entering in February 2023. His wife Rosalynn Carter died last November. They were the longest married presidential couple, with 77 anniversaries under their belt.

His grandson says Carter is no longer awake every day but that the former president has said he wants to stay alive long enough to cast a vote for Harris. Early voting in Georgia starts Oct. 15.

Read more about Jimmy Carter and how his hometown plans to celebrate him here .

Southeast US devastated by remnants of Hurricane Helene

Israel strikes Houthis in largest air attack against Yemen yet

Trump repeats attack on Harris that she is 'mentally impaired': 'Definitely something missing'

Longshoremen's union says port strike on East Coast to start Tuesday

FEMA warns of 'complicated' recovery process from Helene's water damage

Former GOP Arizona senator Jeff Flake endorses Kamala Harris

What's on today

President Joe Biden will speak about the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene at 10:30 a.m. He will then host U.S. Olympians and Paraolympians at 11:30 a.m.

The White House will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m.

Trump is headed down to Valdosta, Georgia, this afternoon to survey the damage from the storm. He will have a campaign stop at 2 p.m.