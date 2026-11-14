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🚌 Washington, UT transportation jobs with multiple openings
Washington’s job scene is busy, especially for people who like being on the move and working with their hands. Here are a few solid transportation‑related roles hiring now in Washington, Utah.
Delivery Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #1439, 625 W Telegraph St, Washington, UT 84780
- Salary: $16 – $29 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning, Mid-Shift, Closing)
Support Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery/Pick-Up by loading your vehicle, delivering orders, and confirming drop-offs with customers. Comes with strong benefits for a part-time role, including health coverage options, 401(k), paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Master Automotive Technician
- Employer: MST Motorsports
- Location: 987 S 1900 E, Washington, UT 84780
- Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Family-owned performance shop looking for an experienced tech who wants steady work, a 5-day week (Mon–Fri, no weekends), and room to grow income. Offers paid holidays, PTO, 3% 401(k) match, training, and a busy, professional shop with strong customer demand.
Appliance Delivery Helper
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Washington, UT (in-home deliveries)
- Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)
- Type: Part-time
Help deliver, install, and haul away appliances and home tech, sometimes leading a two-person crew. Good fit if you’re strong, like customer interaction, and want benefits like an employee discount, retirement resources, and support for your physical and mental well-being.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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