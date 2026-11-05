🛒 Washington, UT Retail Jobs With Multiple $16–$34/hr Openings

Retail in Washington, UT is busy right now—big-box stores are hiring and offering solid hourly pay plus benefits. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1439, 625 W Telegraph St, Washington, UT 84780

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

You’ll greet customers at the entrance, verify receipts, help with returns, and keep the front of the store safe and calm. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and access to Live Better U tuition-paid education, even for part-timers.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1439, 625 W Telegraph St, Washington, UT 84780

Pay: $18 – $34 per hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hr premiums

+ performance incentives and possible Type: Full-Time

Lead the Fresh area, keeping meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe while guiding the team on the sales floor. This role offers strong hourly pay, full Walmart benefits, and room to grow into bigger leadership positions.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 720 W Telegraph Street, Washington, UT 84780

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Regular Full-Time

Be the main leader for the back-of-house/receiving area—overseeing truck unloads, stock flow to the floor, and a clean, organized stockroom. This is a clear step toward store management, with benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and a 15–30% associate discount.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.