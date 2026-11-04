🏥 Washington, UT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Washington, Utah right now, with options from clinical therapy to pharmacy and in‑home care. If you’re looking for meaningful work helping others, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sunrise Residential Treatment Center (Embark)

Sunrise Residential Treatment Center (Embark) Location: Washington, UT – 3585 S Camino Real (on-site campus)

– 3585 S Camino Real (on-site campus) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $65,000–$70,000 (associate/provisional) | $70,000–$80,000 (fully licensed)

Work with a small caseload (about 6 teens) in a residential setting, using evidence-based therapy (DBT, TF‑CBT, ACT, and more). Strong benefits, structured training bonuses, and a tight-knit clinical team make this a solid fit for licensed or associate-level therapists who want deep, family-focused work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1439

Location: 625 W Telegraph St, Washington, UT 84780

Type: Part-time (mid-shift and closing)

(mid-shift and closing) Pay: $18–$31 per hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Support the pharmacy team with prescription entry, customer questions, and day-to-day pharmacy operations. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart’s Live Better U program, which can cover tuition for approved education.

Employer: Assisting Hands Home Care

Location: Washington, UT (in-home care)

Type: Part-time , overnight shifts 2–3 days per week (extra hours may be available)

, (extra hours may be available) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Provide in-home support with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, medication reminders, and companionship. No CNA required—training is provided—and you get flexible scheduling, training & development, company events, and snacks while doing work that directly improves clients’ daily lives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles or future openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.