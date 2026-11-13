📅 Washington County FY2027 Records Archive Hearing & Plan

The Washington County Commissioners Court agenda includes several items tied to the County Clerk’s Records Archive Plan for FY2027.

First, Agenda Item #1 is the Invocation, led by Commissioner Dismukes.

Agenda Item #2 is the Pledge of Allegiance, also led by Commissioner Dismukes.

Public Hearing on Records Archive Plan (Agenda Item #3)

There will be a Public Hearing under Texas Local Government Code 118.025 about the proposed County Clerk’s Records Archive Plan for FY2027.



Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026



Location: Washington County Courthouse, 100 E. Main St., Ste 103, Brenham, Texas



Purpose: To take public comments on the proposed plan for preserving and restoring the County Clerk’s archived records.



After the hearing, the Commissioners Court will consider approving the plan.

Approval of the Archive Plan (Agenda Item #4)

The Court will discuss and may take action on approving the Washington County Clerk’s Records Archive Plan for FY2027 for preserving and restoring archived records. This item is presented by County Clerk Nicholas Prenzler.

Key points from the plan:



State law allows counties to charge a Records Archive Fee on documents filed with the County Clerk.

on documents filed with the County Clerk.

Washington County has collected this fee since September 2003 .

.

The fee on non-court documents is now $10.00, with no expiration date, under changes made by the Texas Legislature.



For FY2027, the plan shows:



Projected Revenue: $75,000.00



Budgeted Expenditure: $75,000.00



What the Money Will Be Used For

Main goals:



Expand the digital archive and add historical records



Modernize old record-keeping systems



Make more records available electronically to speed up searches



Increase online public access



Cut down on handling fragile original books



Treat old books from the 1800s and early 1900s (mold removal, de-acidification, better storage)

(mold removal, de-acidification, better storage)

Create microfilm backups of scanned images



FY2027 project: Begin digitizing and restoring old court cases.

Future projects include digital work and microfilming on criminal and civil court records, school census records, tax lien records, judgment records, Commissioners Court records, bond records, estray records, deputation records, and more.

Records are now stored mainly on the first floor and basement of the Courthouse and in a storage room at the Washington County Expo. After digitization, most archives will move to an Archives, Technology, and Services (ATS) Facility.

The plan notes that this preservation work will be ongoing for many years due to the large volume of records.