🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dayton

Dayton has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes right now. All of these pups are adoptable through local shelters and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $254

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Location: 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Township, OH 45458

8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Township, OH 45458 Hours: Monday–Saturday, 12pm–7pm

Opal is new to SICSA, so they’re still getting to know her. The team encourages you to meet her in person and see if her personality is a match for your home.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: SIC-Stray-98777 ( Morpheus – Black Collar )

SIC-Stray-98777 ( ) Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle / White

Brindle / White Adoption Fee: $354

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Morpheus is a young pup just starting life and is still being evaluated by staff. Talk with an adoption specialist to learn what they know so far and whether he might fit your family.

👉 Meet Morpheus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: SIC-Stray-98776 ( Icarus – Pink Collar )

SIC-Stray-98776 ( ) Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Color: Cream / White

Cream / White Adoption Fee: $354

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Icarus is another new arrival at SICSA. Staff can share the most current info on his behavior and needs when you call or visit.

👉 Meet Icarus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Color: White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $354

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Waffles is a baby mixed-breed girl who just joined the adoption floor. Since she’s new, details are still being added, but you can meet her in person during open hours.

👉 Meet Waffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Cream / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Cream / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $204

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Haley is a young mixed-breed girl who’s still being evaluated. An adoption specialist can help you learn more about her personality and energy level.

👉 Meet Haley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: SIC-Stray-98773 ( Achilles – Yellow Collar )

SIC-Stray-98773 ( ) Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown / Chocolate / White

Brown / Chocolate / White Adoption Fee: $354

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Achilles is a brown-and-white puppy who’s just come into care. The SICSA team can tell you what they’ve learned so far when you reach out.

👉 Meet Achilles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: SIC-Stray-98775 ( Valkyrie – Purple Collar )

SIC-Stray-98775 ( ) Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown / Chocolate / White

Brown / Chocolate / White Adoption Fee: $354

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Valkyrie is a baby mixed-breed girl with a brown-and-white coat. She’s new, so the best way to get to know her is to visit the shelter and spend some time with her.

👉 Meet Valkyrie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: SIC-Stray-98774 ( Adonis – Red Collar )

SIC-Stray-98774 ( ) Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown / Chocolate / White

Brown / Chocolate / White Adoption Fee: $354

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Adonis is another brown-and-white puppy in this litter of medium mixed-breed pups. Staff can help you compare the puppies and find the right match.

👉 Meet Adonis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption Fee: $354

Shelter: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center

Phone: (937) 294-6505

Dale is a black-and-white puppy who’s just arrived at SICSA. Since he’s new, you’ll want to talk with an adoption counselor about his behavior and needs.

👉 Meet Dale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier (mix)

American Pit Bull Terrier (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption Fee: $275

Shelter: Humane Society of Greater Dayton

Phone: (937) 268-7387

Bubba is an adult pit bull terrier mix looking for a fresh start through the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Check his listing for more details on his temperament and any home requirements.

👉 Meet Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Belgian Malinois / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown / Chocolate with Black

Brown / Chocolate with Black Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Resource Center

Phone: (937) 898-4457

Rainbow Dash is a young, energetic mix of working and bully breeds. The shelter can share more about her activity needs and what kind of home would suit her best.

👉 Meet Rainbow Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog (mix)

American Bulldog (mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan / Yellow / Fawn with White

Tan / Yellow / Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Resource Center

Phone: (937) 898-4457

Midge is a young American Bulldog mix with a tan-and-white coat. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and what kind of family she might do best with.

👉 Meet Midge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these local shelters, calling ahead with questions, or filling out an online application through the links above. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.