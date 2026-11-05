WA governor meets with NBA commissioner amid expansion doubts

A Seattle Supersonics fan dressed as Bigfoot is seen during the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 7, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Washington’s governor met again with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday to push the case for the return of the Seattle SuperSonics as league expansion here remains uncertain.

Brionna Aho, a spokesperson for Gov. Bob Ferguson, described the meeting as “another good conversation” with Silver. She said Ferguson “appreciates the ongoing dialogue about the potential for NBA expansion in Seattle,” and is “committed to bringing the Sonics home.”

Ferguson’s office reached out to set the virtual 2 p.m. meeting.

This is the third meeting between Ferguson and Silver this year. They met in February and March ahead of the league’s Board of Governors voting to formally open expansion talks with Las Vegas and Seattle, paving the way for a decision expected by year’s end.

Fans, who have long salivated for the return of the Sonics, rejoiced.

At the same time, the news out of NBA HQ in recent weeks hasn’t been encouraging.

For one, the expansion fee may cost more than earlier estimates. The Las Vegas franchise could cost $10 billion, split among the owners of the 30 other teams. Seattle isn’t expected to be able to fetch as much. Seattle Kraken owner Samantha Holloway is the shoo-in to lead the ownership group for a new NBA franchise.

Holloway is the obvious choice since her company owns Climate Pledge Arena. A private equity-backed group partnering with the Tulalip Tribes has also come forward, but a team based 40 miles north of Seattle could present pitfalls. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has multiple bidders. The losers could join Holloway in Seattle.

Team valuations have risen this year following the mega-sales of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics

NBA owners worry the lower, but still massive, price tag for a Seattle expansion team wouldn’t deliver enough bang for their buck, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. ESPN reported last month that while Silver was a “full-go” on Las Vegas, the league didn’t seem to be happy with the Seattle bids. Some believe league leaders are saber-rattling to drive up the cost of the Seattle team.

Silver has reiterated that the decision at the end of 2026 could deliver only one new team or none at all. The league is planning for the expansion team(s) to start competing in the 2028-29 seasons.

Ahead of the meeting, Ferguson told reporters Wednesday he remains optimistic about the NBA’s return to Seattle.

“I follow the same news that you do about what’s going on with Las Vegas and Seattle,” he said. “So I don’t pretend to have a crystal ball on that and those conversations going on with NBA owners.

“Our bid is strong. We have the right arena. I mean, we check each and every box that the NBA could possibly hope to have for someone bidding for a new team,” the governor continued.

Ferguson has repeatedly emphasized his love of the Sonics since childhood in his push to return a team here. He even mentioned his desire to see the team return in his State of the State address to the Legislature this year.

“As the governor has made clear many times, he’s a diehard Sonics fan from childhood,” Aho said in an email. “He grew up attending Sonics games and the Lenny Wilkens Basketball Camp.”

Seattle has been without professional men’s basketball for nearly two decades, dating back to when Starbucks executive Howard Schultz sold the team, and new owner Clay Bennett shipped it to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder. Seattle came close to getting the Sacramento Kings to move north in 2013, but the plans fell through.