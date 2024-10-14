Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Washington State Standard

    Alaska’s seafood industry lost $1.8 billion last year, NOAA report says

    By Yereth Rosen,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY6Xi_0w612MnJ00

    Commercial fishing boats are lined up at the dock at Seward's harbor on June 22. Numerous economic forces combined last year to create a $1.8 billion loss for the Alaska seafood industry, and related losses affected other states, according to a new report. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

    A variety of market forces combined with fishery collapses occurring in a rapidly changing environment caused Alaska’s seafood industry to lose $1.8 billion from 2022 to 2023, a new federal report said.

    The array of economic and environmental challenges has devastated one of Alaska’s main industries, said the report, issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And the losses extend beyond economics, casting doubt on prospects for the future, the report said.

    “For many Alaskans the decline of their seafood industry affects their pocketbooks, presents food security concerns, and impacts their way of life, sense of place, community, and identity. In the face of evolving climate-driven impacts to ecosystems and fisheries in the region, these recent market disruptions undermine the capacity of all segments of the seafood industry and associated fishing communities to be resilient and survive in fisheries now and in the future,” the report said.

    The losses also extend beyond Alaska.

    Nationwide, Alaska’s seafood industry woes caused the loss from 2022 to 2023 of more than 38,000 jobs and a $4.3 billion decline in total U.S. output, the report said. There was also a loss of $269 million in combined state and local tax revenues, the report said. The states most affected beyond Alaska were those on the West Coast.

    The report breaks down the dollar losses.

    For harvesters, lower dockside prices, higher costs and reduced catches resulted in a $617 million decline from 2022 to 2023 in payments for fish delivered from their vessels, a first payment known as ex-vessel value. For the sales level known as first wholesale — the first step beyond ex-vessel sales — the year-to-year loss was about $1.2 billion, the report said. Added together, those year-over-year losses totaled $1.8 billion.

    The factors causing the losses were numerous.

    Among them: direct competition from massive Russian harvests, closure of processing plants, trade challenges created by a high dollar and numerous tariffs, high fuel and labor costs, residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lack of any kind of federal revenue insurance program for fishers that is similar to that available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for farmers.

    Commercially important fish populations have been battered by successive marine heat waves in the Gulf of Alaska and Bering Sea, affecting salmon and crab stocks, the report noted. Fishery collapses that led to harvest disruptions have been linked to climate change , the report said.

    The Alaska seafood problems have exacerbated some social inequities and even contributed to physical health problems, the report said.

    The burden is borne disproportionately by residents of small and mostly Native communities who are dependent on fishing income and on fish as a dietary staple and cultural touchstone, the report said.

    Fishers have also admitted that they sometimes try to harvest in dangerous weather to make up for losses, thus putting their safety at risk, or neglect medical problems because they lack the money to pay for treatment, the report said.

    There have been some government responses to the multifaceted Alaska seafood industry crisis. One mentioned in the new NOAA report is a newly created Alaska legislative task force that is due to make policy recommendations by January. The report also cites the numerous disaster-aid infusions tallied at $385 million over recent years at the time the report was compiled, with more funding pending to come, from the Department of Commerce, which oversees NOAA.

    However, none of the losses caused by global market forces are eligible for federal disaster aid, the report noted.

    While much of the local and state-level debate over fisheries in Alaska has focused on the interception of salmon and other fish that are caught when other species are targeted, the report mentioned bycatch only once. If put more focus on economic forces affecting the seafood industry.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Tim Turner
    12h ago
    would that be some more OWG, Biden economics
    C Smith
    18h ago
    Yeah it was what I thought they didn't loose anything there complaining they didn't make as much as they wanted
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Free entry at Washington’s national parks this Saturday
    Washington State Standard20 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Poppy seed brew triggers morphine overdose
    Washington State Standard5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Boeing to cut 17,000 workers
    Washington State Standard4 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Unemployment ticks down, labor market remains strong, latest numbers show
    Washington State Standard11 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    More invasive quagga mussels detected in Idaho’s Snake River
    Washington State Standard20 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Citizen panel says Washington lawmakers deserve a 14% raise
    Washington State Standard5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy