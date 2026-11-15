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🛒 Washington, PA Retail Jobs With Multiple Leadership Roles
Washington’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Lead Cashier
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Washington, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the front-end at a busy beauty store—oversee cashiers, handle opening/closing registers, and keep the cashwrap looking sharp. Good fit if you have a couple years of cashier or retail experience and enjoy coaching others and creating a great guest experience.
Assistant Manager
Employer: J.Crew Factory
Location: Washington, PA
Type: Part-time
Salary: $17.75 – $22.30/hour (range from posting)
Part-time leadership role where you help run the store, coach the sales team, and own a key area like visuals, operations, or service. Comes with a strong store discount (up to 60%) and bonus potential, ideal if you have 1–2 years of retail management and love fashion.
Keyholder
Employer: Petco
Location: Washington, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Step into a leadership spot at a pet store—open and close the store, support the team, and help pet parents find what they need. Great if you’ve done retail before, like problem-solving on the floor, and don’t mind working around animals and lifting up to 50 lbs.
Customer Service Associate
Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
Location: 60 Trinity Point Drive, Washington, PA 15301
Type: Listed as Full-time in posting; description notes Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on store role where you run the register, help customers, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Good entry point if you’re new to retail or building experience, and you’ll have access to benefits like insurance, retirement plans, and educational assistance (eligibility may vary).
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—retail roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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