Washington’s healthcare and office scene is busy right now, and front desk skills are in demand. If you’re organized, kind, and good with people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Casual (no set schedule; minimum 16 hours per pay period)

Casual (no set schedule; minimum 16 hours per pay period) Salary: Not listed

Work right in the UPMC Washington Emergency Department, greeting patients, checking them in, updating insurance info, and helping with payments and follow‑up appointments. Good fit if you like fast‑paced hospital work, flexible hours, and using your customer service skills to guide patients through care.

Employer: Pioneer Counseling and Consulting / Pioneer Behavioral Health

Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Full‑time or Part‑time (multiple schedule options)

Full‑time or Part‑time (multiple schedule options) Salary: $20.00 per hour

Front desk role in a mental health office, greeting patients, answering multi‑line phones, scheduling in the EMR, and handling insurance and basic billing. Offers flexible schedules, paid time off, and on‑the‑job training, ideal if you’re kind, detail‑oriented, and want to support a mission‑driven counseling practice.

Employer: Western Pennsylvania Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery / Ohio Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour

Join the business/front office team at a busy oral surgery practice, helping patients with treatment coordination, intake, and financial discussions. Monday–Thursday 7:00–4:00 and Friday 7:00–2:30, with 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and professional development for someone with dental/medical experience and strong people skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local admin jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.