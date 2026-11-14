🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Washington, PA

Washington’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to step into leadership. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Washington, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Hands-on role setting up displays, resetting shelves, and keeping products stocked so shoppers can find what they need. No experience needed, training provided, and benefits with customizable options for eligible teammates.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Location: Washington, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.90/hour

Step into store leadership: help run daily operations, coach staff, handle customer issues, and manage merchandising, inventory, and payroll. Good fit if you have strong communication, organization, and visual merchandising skills and want a path in retail management.

Employer: Pittsburgh Paints

Location: Washington, PA

Type: Not listed (store-based role)

Not listed (store-based role) Pay: From $18.00/hour (based on experience)

Front-of-store role helping retail and contractor customers with product selection, color matching, and orders in a fast-paced paint store. Daytime schedule (Mon–Fri, Saturday morning), company vehicle deliveries, and a full benefits package including health, dental, 401(k), and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.