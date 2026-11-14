Two sweet pups in Washington, PA are hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your home, these youngsters might be the perfect match.

Breed: Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Pet Search

Phone: (724) 228.7335

About Jasper:

Jasper is a local owner surrender who came to Pet Search due to landlord size restrictions. He’s a very playful, energetic, and loving husky–pit mix. His perky ears and one blue eye/one brown eye make him especially striking.

Jasper is about 20 pounds now, and his rescuers estimate he may reach around 50 pounds when fully grown. He has previously lived with children, other dogs, and cats, so he has experience in a busy family setting and could fit well into many types of homes.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Pet Search

Phone: (724) 228.7335

About Marley:

Marley is a young medium-mix pup looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need the usual puppy basics—training, patience, and lots of love—but he’s starting that journey with the support of Pet Search and is ready for someone to call him their own.

👉 Meet Marley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Washington, PA, please consider visiting Pet Search or giving them a call at (724) 228.7335 to learn more about Jasper, Marley, or other adoptable dogs. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.