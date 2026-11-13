Neighbor 2 Neighbor of Southwestern Pennsylvania will give out free new coats for children ages 0–18 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Rotary Park, 437 Shore Street, Butler, PA 16001. Children must be present to receive a coat, and no sign-up or registration is needed; volunteers are welcome, and questions can be sent by text to 724-678-5466.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Neighbor 2 Neighbor