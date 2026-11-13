Healthcare hiring is steady in Washington, PA right now, with options from hands-on patient care to office leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Drayer Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Drayer Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Washington, PA

Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN

Full-time, part-time, and PRN Salary: $72,000 – $80,000/year + monthly clinical bonus

Outpatient ortho role with strong mentorship, student loan repayment help, and a clear growth path. Good fit if you want modern clinics, CEU support, and the option to grow into leadership or clinic ownership.

Employer: Kadima Healthcare

Location: Washington, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: 11pm–7am

Skilled rehab and nursing facility role with both long-term and short-term care patients. You’ll handle meds, IVs, supervise CNAs, and support residents through recovery and daily care.

Employer: Western Pennsylvania Oral and Ohio Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Location: Washington, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $43,900 – $65,000/year

Great fit if you like both people and process. You’ll help run daily operations, support staff, manage schedules and records, and assist with billing and compliance in a fast-paced oral surgery setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.