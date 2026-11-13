Washington’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores looking for hands-on leaders. If you like staying active, helping customers, and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Washington, PA

Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Lead the store when managers aren’t on site, help with opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Good fit if you have strong communication skills, can work flexible hours (including early mornings, overnights, and weekends), and want access to part-time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Washington, PA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Not listed

Run the front end of a fun, fast-paced discount store and make sure every shopper has a “wow” experience. You’ll lead the crew, handle opening/closing, help with hiring and training, and stay active on the sales floor—ideal if you have 2+ years of management experience and can work a flexible schedule with days, evenings, weekends, and some overnights.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 140 East Wylie Avenue, Washington, PA 15301

Type: Full-time

Pay (hiring range): $17.00 – $21.00/hour

Help run a busy convenience store with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) and bonus potential. You’ll handle customer service, cash and inventory controls, light cleaning, merchandising, and sometimes step in for the Store Manager—great if you want a leadership track and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting stock.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.