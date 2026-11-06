Free Coats for Kids Event in Avella on Nov. 15

Neighbor 2 Neighbor will give out free brand new winter coats for children ages 0–18 at Avella Christian Church, 25 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. There is no registration, no sign-up, and no income requirement, but children must be present to receive a coat, and all Washington County families are welcome.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Neighbor 2 Neighbor