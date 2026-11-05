🚌 Washington, PA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Washington’s travel and transport scene is busy right now, from local delivery to heavy equipment and private jets. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the move.

Employer: Penn Line Energy T&D, Inc.

Penn Line Energy T&D, Inc. Location: Washington, PA (travel required)

(travel required) Employment type: Full-time (UMWA affiliated)

Full-time (UMWA affiliated) Pay: Rate depends on skill & experience; paid weekly

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, retirement plan, paid time off

Operate excavators, dozers, skidders, and mowers on line clearance work. Good fit if you have CDL Class A, can handle overtime and rain make-up days, and want steady work with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Jet Aviation

Jet Aviation Location: Washington, PA (onsite, global travel)

(onsite, global travel) Employment type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $245,000–$255,000 anticipated range

anticipated range Benefits: Health, dental, vision, matching 401(k), HSA/FSA, disability, life insurance, EAP, wellness awards, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, employee discounts

High-end private aviation role flying a Falcon 2000LXS on domestic and international routes. Ideal for seasoned pilots with ATP, FAA First Class Medical, and 3,500+ hours who want to lead a crew and represent a luxury aviation brand.

Employer: American cart

American cart Location: Washington, PA

Employment type: Part-time, Contract (independent contractor)

Pay: $45/hour, about 1 hour per week (~$180/month)

Schedule: You choose the day and time; 1 delivery per week

Pick up shopping carts and products from nearby locations and return them to a local retail store. Great side gig if you own a registered, insured pickup truck, want a super flexible schedule, and like simple, solo work.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.