🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Washington, PA

Washington’s retail scene is busy, especially around the outlets and big box stores. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

This role is all about friendly, upbeat service and helping customers find their style. You’ll work the sales floor, support store tasks, and get up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus bonus programs and a 401(k) with match.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Help customers with farm, lawn and garden, tools, and power equipment while learning a ton about the products. This full-time job comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, discounts, and training for long-term growth.

Employer: Petco

Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a full Pet Care Center, from sales and staffing to animal care and community events. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of management experience, love pets, and want a role with real responsibility and clear growth paths.

Employer: PVH / TOMMY HILFIGER

Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Part-time (weekends required)

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Join an iconic fashion brand, greet customers, run the register, and help with stock. You’ll get a big brand discount (up to 75% off), flexible scheduling, and access to training, retirement savings, and strong health benefits if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.