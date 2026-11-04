🛒 Washington, PA Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings

Washington’s retail scene is busy right now, from thrift finds to cannabis dispensaries. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Verano

Verano Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour + tips

Front-line role in a cannabis dispensary helping customers choose products and learn how they’re used. Expect a fast-paced retail setting, open availability (including weekends/holidays), and lots of on-the-job cannabis education.

Employer: Zen Leaf

Zen Leaf Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour + tips

Similar cannabis advisor role with a focus on one-on-one customer service, product education, and accurate order processing. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of retail or hospitality and want to grow in the cannabis industry.

Employer: City Mission Thrift

Location: Washington, PA

Washington, PA Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Up to $12.50/hour

Work in a faith-based thrift store handling donations, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean and welcoming. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and a role that mixes customer service with back-room processing.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.