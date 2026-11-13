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Washington
Library offers November NoveList reading challenge
11 days ago
George H. & Laura E. Brown Library is holding a NoveList reading challenge for November 2026, with the theme Historical to help readers explore stories from different times and life experiences. Readers can pick from suggested titles or search NoveList through the library’s Online Resources page, and challenge forms are available at the Circulation Desk or can be downloaded from the library website.
This content is adapted from materials provided by George H. & Laura E. Brown Library
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