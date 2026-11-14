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Washington
🏥 Washington, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
2 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Washington, MO is steady right now, with options from bedside nursing to sleep lab and lab support. Good mix of local hospital roles and higher‑pay travel contracts.
Respiratory Therapist - Ventilator Services
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on ventilator and trach management, therapy procedures, and in‑service education. You’ll work closely with families, physicians, and hospital/home care teams and help cover emergencies and on‑call needs.
Respiratory Therapist (PRN)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Full-time (PRN schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on respiratory care for patients with cardiopulmonary issues, including treatments, meds, and oxygen therapy. Great fit if you’re CRT/RRT with strong acute or ICU experience and like being a go‑to resource for the team.
RN - Med Surg - Full Time Nights
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Night shift med‑surg role using the full nursing process for a mixed patient group. Ideal if you want steady bedside work, strong team collaboration, and are comfortable with frequent walking, lifting, and fast‑paced care.
Full Time Registered Nurse - Surgical and Orthopedic Unit - Nights
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on post‑op surgical and orthopedic patients with a tight multidisciplinary team. Good match if you enjoy ortho/surgical care plans, documentation, and helping patients through recovery on night shifts.
Travel Polysomnographer - $1,886 per week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)
- Estimated Pay: $1,886/week (package, subject to confirmation)
Sleep lab travel role as a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist. Great if you want solid weekly pay, night shifts, and the backing of a long‑standing travel agency.
Travel Polysomnographic Technologist - $1,758 per week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)
- Estimated Pay: $1,595–$1,758/week (includes taxable + stipends)
Contract sleep tech role with strong benefits (day‑one health, 401k, CEUs). Good for RPSGTs who want weekly pay, support from a big staffing firm, and steady night‑shift work.
Travel Pediatric Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1,830 per week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)
- Estimated Pay: $1,830/week (package, subject to confirmation)
Peds RRT travel role on night shifts, working with ventilators, emergency care, and intensive care. Best for experienced RTs with BLS, ACLS, PALS, and NRP who like high‑acuity pediatric work.
Medical Assistant / LPN
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient clinic role supporting providers with both patient care and admin tasks. Mercy offers strong benefits from day one and this is a good step if you want stable hours and room to grow.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Treat adult and geriatric patients with individualized PT plans while supervising PTAs and techs. Good fit if you like autonomy, assessments, and leading rehab activities.
Lab Support Technician – Weekend
- Employer: Mercy Hospital (Critical Care Medicine Fellowship)
- Location: Washington, MO
- Type: Full-time, weekends (Fri–Sun, 6:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m.)
- Salary: Not listed
Weekend lab support role with heavy phlebotomy and specimen collection plus scheduling and data tasks. Nice option if you have some lab or phlebotomy experience and want a three‑day workweek.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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