Healthcare hiring around Washington, MO is steady right now, with options from bedside nursing to sleep lab and lab support. Good mix of local hospital roles and higher‑pay travel contracts.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on ventilator and trach management, therapy procedures, and in‑service education. You’ll work closely with families, physicians, and hospital/home care teams and help cover emergencies and on‑call needs.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Full-time (PRN schedule)

Full-time (PRN schedule) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on respiratory care for patients with cardiopulmonary issues, including treatments, meds, and oxygen therapy. Great fit if you’re CRT/RRT with strong acute or ICU experience and like being a go‑to resource for the team.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Salary: Not listed

Night shift med‑surg role using the full nursing process for a mixed patient group. Ideal if you want steady bedside work, strong team collaboration, and are comfortable with frequent walking, lifting, and fast‑paced care.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Salary: Not listed

Focus on post‑op surgical and orthopedic patients with a tight multidisciplinary team. Good match if you enjoy ortho/surgical care plans, documentation, and helping patients through recovery on night shifts.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)

Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) Estimated Pay: $1,886/week (package, subject to confirmation)

Sleep lab travel role as a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist. Great if you want solid weekly pay, night shifts, and the backing of a long‑standing travel agency.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)

Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) Estimated Pay: $1,595–$1,758/week (includes taxable + stipends)

Contract sleep tech role with strong benefits (day‑one health, 401k, CEUs). Good for RPSGTs who want weekly pay, support from a big staffing firm, and steady night‑shift work.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)

Travel, 13 weeks, nights (12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) Estimated Pay: $1,830/week (package, subject to confirmation)

Peds RRT travel role on night shifts, working with ventilators, emergency care, and intensive care. Best for experienced RTs with BLS, ACLS, PALS, and NRP who like high‑acuity pediatric work.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Outpatient clinic role supporting providers with both patient care and admin tasks. Mercy offers strong benefits from day one and this is a good step if you want stable hours and room to grow.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Treat adult and geriatric patients with individualized PT plans while supervising PTAs and techs. Good fit if you like autonomy, assessments, and leading rehab activities.

Employer: Mercy Hospital (Critical Care Medicine Fellowship)

(Critical Care Medicine Fellowship) Location: Washington, MO

Washington, MO Type: Full-time, weekends (Fri–Sun, 6:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m.)

Full-time, weekends (Fri–Sun, 6:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m.) Salary: Not listed

Weekend lab support role with heavy phlebotomy and specimen collection plus scheduling and data tasks. Nice option if you have some lab or phlebotomy experience and want a three‑day workweek.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.