🍽️ Washington, MO Food Service Jobs at One Senior Community (Multiple Roles)

Washington’s senior living scene is hiring, and one local community is building out a full dining team. If you like steady hours, friendly regulars, and a calm, homey setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Homestead at Hickory View Retirement Community (Spectrum Retirement Communities)

The Homestead at Hickory View Retirement Community (Spectrum Retirement Communities) Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time (weekend shifts required)

(weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Serve residents in a community restaurant setting—seat guests, take orders, run food, and use a point-of-sale system. Full-time team members are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and Perk Spot discounts.

Employer: The Homestead at Hickory View Retirement Community (Spectrum Retirement Communities)

The Homestead at Hickory View Retirement Community (Spectrum Retirement Communities) Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time (some weekend shifts required)

(some weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and utensils, plus cleaning and sanitizing kitchen areas and floors. This is a good fit if you like staying busy and don’t mind physical work; full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and Perk Spot discounts.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement (The Homestead at Hickory View Retirement Community)

(The Homestead at Hickory View Retirement Community) Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time (weekend shifts required)

(weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Same Server role as above, posted on Indeed—use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s system. You’ll build relationships with residents while providing restaurant-style service in a senior living community.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement (The Homestead at Hickory View Retirement Community)

(The Homestead at Hickory View Retirement Community) Location: Washington, MO

Type: Part-time (weekends and evening shifts required)

(weekends and evening shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Prepare high-quality meals and special diet orders, and help manage food and supply needs with the Food & Beverage Director and Sous Chef. Great if you have 2+ years of kitchen experience and want steady part-time hours in a smaller, community-focused setting.

If any of these feel like a match, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so your application lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.