🏭 Washington, MO manufacturing jobs with multiple openings

Washington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: WEG Transformers USA (listed as A Hiring Company )

WEG Transformers USA (listed as ) Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $23.71–$25.16 per hour (includes shift differential)

Run press brakes and other machines, measure steel parts, and move materials with a fork truck or pallet jack. This role stands out for strong hourly pay, bonus plan, paid vacation/holidays, full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and clear paths for career growth in a large, stable global company.

Employer: Acuity / KE2 Therm Solutions

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Assemble electronic components and wiring using hand and power tools in a clean, tech-focused setting. Good fit if you like detailed, steady work, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want to grow with a well-known industrial technology company focused on energy savings and sustainability.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.