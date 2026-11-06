🛒 Washington, MO Retail Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings

Washington’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid part-time options if you like staying busy and helping people. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Washington, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe while staying on your feet and moving. This role is great if you like physical work, want flexible shifts (mornings, evenings, or overnights), and enjoy helping customers find and load what they need.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end of the store, support cashiers, and make sure customers get fast, friendly service. Good fit if you have some retail or grocery experience, like coaching others, and don’t mind night and weekend hours.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.