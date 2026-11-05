🏥 Washington, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses

Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Washington, MO – from hospitals to home care to private dental offices. If you’re in patient care or therapy, there are several solid options with bonuses and flexible schedules.

Employer: Cooperative Home Care

Cooperative Home Care Location: Washington, MO (serving an adult patient in Chesterfield, MO)

(serving an adult patient in Chesterfield, MO) Type: Internship / Private Duty, 32 hrs/week, weekend day shifts

Internship / Private Duty, Pay: $32–$35/hour + sign-on bonuses based on shifts picked up

This is 1:1 home care with one adult patient, so you skip the hospital chaos and build a real relationship. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), overtime with no cap, and thorough training.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Washington

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time, nights, 36 hrs/week

Full-time, Bonus: $3,000 night shift sign-on bonus

Work on a fast-paced 19-bed ICU/step-down unit with strong teamwork and a clear career ladder from PCA to PCT and beyond. Mercy offers day-one health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and 401(k) match, plus a 175-hour paid training program if you’re new.

(Note: This role also appears under a slightly different listing; they describe the same ICU PCT opening, so check this link first.)

Employer: Mercy Hospital Washington

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week (listed as Nights)

Full-time, Bonus: $1,500 sign-on bonus (FT only)

Join a 30-bed Med/Surg unit caring for ortho and post-op patients (hips, knees, shoulders, bariatrics, general surgery). Great fit if you want hands-on bedside experience, strong team support, and training that can move you into PCT and nursing pathways.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Washington

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, Requirements: BS/MS/DPT in Physical Therapy, current or temporary PT license, BLS

Treat adult and geriatric patients with a mix of assessments and individualized treatment plans, plus oversight of rehab techs and PTAs. Comes with Mercy’s day-one benefits, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match.

(Note: There is a duplicate PT posting under a slightly different employer label; this link is the clean Mercy listing.)

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

, 13 weeks, Pay: $1,806 per week (based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free portions)

Ideal if you want travel pay and flexibility while building RT experience with asthma, COPD, trauma, and more. Trustaff highlights guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and bonuses for referrals and completions.

Employer: Cornerstone Family Dentistry

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Part-time or full-time, flexible schedule

Part-time or full-time, Pay: $45–$55/hour + sign-on bonus

Join a private family practice with a loyal patient base and a friendly office vibe. Offers PTO, retirement plan, flexible hours, employee discount, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are open to talking about schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.