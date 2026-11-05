🛒 Washington, MO Retail Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring

Washington’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big-name stores adding to their teams. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor at a creative, craft-focused store. You’ll coach the team, run front-end operations, support events like parties and balloons, and drive key sales and service goals. Best for someone with 3+ years of retail leadership who enjoys a fast-paced, hands-on role.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (rate varies by experience and location)

Help customers tackle home projects in the Building Materials department, especially during closing shifts. You’ll answer questions, find products, help load items, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with access to health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount, if eligible.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Washington, MO

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $20.75/hour

Be the go-to person at the registers and customer service desk. You’ll lead and coach associates, handle tricky transactions, oversee cash processes, and help hit credit and loyalty goals. Good fit if you have prior supervisor experience and can work a flexible schedule (days, nights, weekends, holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; the good roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.