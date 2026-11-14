Seattle’s origin story doesn’t start with a skyline. It starts on a cold, rainy beach in West Seattle, where the first settlers stepped off a boat in November 1851 and one of the men already there greeted them by saying he wished they hadn’t come.

That beach is Alki, and a monument marking the landing is free to visit. Go on a gray day if you can, because the weather is part of the story.

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What actually happened on Alki Beach

On November 13, 1851, the schooner Exact dropped a group of 10 adults and 12 children at Alki Point after a rough trip north from Portland. Two men who had scouted the site, David Denny and Lee Terry, were already there, and the arrival was cold, wet, and nothing like a celebration.

The point wasn’t empty land, either. Coast Salish people knew it as sbaqʷabqs, or Prairie Point, and it had long been used as a Duwamish burial site.

The settlers called their camp New York Alki, and Alki means “by and by” in Chinook Jargon. The by and by came fast: within a few months, most of the party had moved across Elliott Bay to the site of today’s downtown Seattle.

Start at the Birthplace of Seattle monument

The stone obelisk stands at Alki Avenue SW and 63rd Avenue SW, right in Alki Beach Park. It was dedicated on November 13, 1905, exactly 54 years after the landing.

The monument names the members of the settler party, and it also includes a tribute to the Duwamish people, who were here first. It’s a short stop that makes the rest of the walk make a lot more sense.

Some Seattle beaches offer impressive city views

Say hi to the mini Statue of Liberty

Walk a few blocks up the beach toward Duwamish Head to 60th Avenue SW and you’ll find a replica of the Statue of Liberty, about 6 feet tall, facing the water. It’s a fun wink to that old New York Alki name.

The first replica went up in 1952, a gift tied to the Boy Scouts, and the bronze one standing there now was installed in 2007. The original lives indoors these days, at the Log House Museum a block off the beach.

Add the lighthouse and the museum

Alki Point Lighthouse sits at 3201 Alki Avenue SW, at the end of the beach. The station dates to 1913 and is still an active Coast Guard site, so in November you’ll be admiring it from the outside. Free volunteer-led tours run in summer only, mostly on Sunday afternoons.

For the full story, head a block off the beach to the Log House Museum at 3003 61st Avenue SW. It’s small, free to enter with a suggested donation, and open limited days, so check its website before you go.

Finish with the skyline view

Climb up to Hamilton Viewpoint Park on California Way SW, perched above Alki Avenue near Duwamish Head. The benches look straight across Elliott Bay to the downtown skyline.

Standing there, it’s hard not to think about how far that rainy-beach settlement came. Seattle’s first families would not have believed the view.

City views from the Hamilton Overlook

How to get there

The most fun way in is by boat. The King County Water Taxi runs from downtown’s Pier 50 to Seacrest Park in about 10 to 15 minutes, and the paved Alki Trail heads west from there along the water. Check the current schedule before you plan around it.

Alki Beach Park stretches roughly 2.5 miles from Duwamish Head to Alki Point, so you can walk the whole thing or just the stretch between the monument and the statue. Bring a rain jacket either way, because Seattle in November is nothing if not on theme.

So which will it be: the rainy-day version, or a summer weekend with the lighthouse tours running? Tell us in the comments which one you’re picking.

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get around the city, or lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

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