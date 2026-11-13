Pick the right Thursday and Tacoma’s museum row costs you nothing. Three of the city’s best museums open for free on the same evening, and this month that night is November 19.

They all sit within walking distance of each other along Pacific Avenue and the Thea Foss Waterway. One rainy evening gets you glass, art, and state history without buying a single ticket.

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How the free night works

Tacoma’s Third Thursday program is simple. On the third Thursday of every month, the Washington State History Museum is free from 3 to 8 p.m., and the Museum of Glass is free from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Tacoma Art Museum goes a step further, with free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. That means November 19 stacks all three in one evening.

Start with history, then art

Kick things off at the Washington State History Museum at 3 p.m., when its free window opens. The galleries cover natural history, migration, and industrialization, plus a model train layout.

The Tacoma Art Museum is a short walk down Pacific Avenue, and free admission kicks in at 5 p.m. Bringing kids? The TAM Studio is a free creative space with hands-on art activities, open the same hours as the museum.

Image Credit: Richard N Horne – CC BY 4.0/Wiki Commons

Save the glass for last

Cross over to the Museum of Glass when the free hours start at 5 p.m. The star is the Hot Shop, where glassmakers work inside a 90-foot stainless steel cone while you watch.

Here’s my one firm opinion: walk the Chihuly Bridge of Glass even if you skip every gallery. It’s 500 feet long, holds three installations by Tacoma native Dale Chihuly, and it’s open 24 hours a day with no ticket required.

Add a waterfront walk first

If the sky cooperates earlier in the day, spend the afternoon along Commencement Bay. The paved Ruston Way path starts in the Old Town neighborhood and runs a few flat miles along the shore.

On a clear day you get Mount Rainier across the water, and you may spot herons and gulls along the way. Pack a layer, because the wind off the bay in November doesn’t care about your plans.

Then head back toward the museum district in time for the free hours. Which stop are you hitting first: the trains, the art, or the glass?

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get down to Tacoma, or lock in your hotel and make it a full weekend.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

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