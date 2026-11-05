Spokane’s Centennial Trail runs 37 paved miles along the river, and you only need to walk a piece of it

The best trail in Spokane is a ribbon of pavement that starts at a boat launch and doesn’t quit until it hits Idaho. The Spokane River Centennial Trail covers 37 paved miles from Nine Mile Falls to the Washington-Idaho line, and the smart move is to treat it like a buffet instead of a marathon.

Fall and early winter are a good time to sample it, when the crowds thin and the river valley turns crisp and moody. Here’s how to pick your piece.

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Where the trail starts and ends

Washington State Parks manages the route as Centennial Trail State Park. The west end sits at the Nine Mile Recreation Area in Nine Mile Falls, and the east end is at the Idaho border, where the path carries on as the North Idaho Centennial Trail.

The name goes back to 1989, when the trail was named for Washington’s 100th birthday. The route also passes 42 historical sites, and most of them aren’t marked, so it rewards anyone who likes to stop and look around.

Start downtown if you only have an afternoon

Riverfront Park sits right on the trail, which makes it the easiest place to dip in. Walk out along the river until you feel like turning around, then head back. That counts as having done the trail, and nobody gets to say otherwise.

It’s a great option when you want fresh air without committing to a full outing, and a city stroll like this is a nice way to spend a gray fall day.

Save your legs for the Riverside State Park stretch

West of downtown, the path runs through Riverside State Park, and this is the section worth saving your energy for. Pine trees line the pavement, the city noise fades, and the river keeps you company.

Want to see what else the park offers? Our Riverside State Park guide covers the rest.

Walk it, bike it, or mix both

Because the trail is paved, regular walking shoes and a standard bike both work. Cyclists can cover big chunks of the route, while walkers can pick a short out-and-back from any point they can reach.

Early winter can bring ice and snow to a paved path, so check current conditions with Washington State Parks before you go, and dress for a cold river valley.

Which piece would you pick: the city stretch, the pines, or the whole thing in one go? Once you’re in town, our guide to outdoorsy things to do in Spokane has plenty more to fill the rest of the weekend.

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone, or skip both and book a camper van instead.

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