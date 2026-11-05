Lake Quinault’s 3.9-mile rain forest loop is a snow-free winter hike, and November rain is the point

Everyone chases the Olympic rain forest in summer, which is a little like visiting a waterfall during a drought. The moss hangs heavier, the creeks run louder, and the whole forest looks like it’s been dipped in green paint when the rain is falling.

Lake Quinault, on the southwest corner of the Olympic Peninsula, has a loop trail that suits that mood perfectly. It runs about 3.9 miles, it’s a favorite for a snow-free winter walk, and it never asks you to climb anything scary.

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What the Quinault loop actually feels like

The loop covers about 3.9 miles with roughly 500 feet of elevation gain, so you’ll warm up without cursing anyone’s name. It’s often described as kid-friendly, and that’s about right: wide paths, gentle grades, and plenty of reasons to stop and stare.

Along the way you’ll cross Willaby Creek, Falls Creek and Cascade Creek, pass Cascade Falls, and wander a boardwalk over a cedar bog. The lake itself shows up in glimpses through the trees, which is the right amount of lake for a rain forest hike.

Why November is a good time to go

Lake Quinault gets roughly 130 inches of precipitation a year, which is why the forest here grows the way it does. A gray, drippy day is exactly when the moss, ferns and fat old trunks look their most dramatic.

Here’s my confident opinion: skip the sunny-day crowds and go when the forecast looks miserable. Pack a real rain jacket and waterproof boots, because the trail will be wet and so will you.

One winter catch: the lakeshore stretch can flood after heavy rain. If the water is over the path, turn back toward the lodge or use the South Shore Road instead of wading, and check current conditions with Olympic National Forest before you drive out.

Where to start and what you need

The main trailhead is a large parking area off South Shore Lake Quinault Road, about 1.3 miles from US 101, signed for the Rainforest Nature Trail Loop. This is Olympic National Forest land, and the Rain Forest trailhead needs a recreation pass, so grab a Northwest Forest Pass before you go. The Falls Creek trailhead on the south shore is free, which makes it a handy backup.

The trail system also connects to the historic Lake Quinault Lodge, built in 1926. Even if you’re not staying, the lawn and the lakefront view make a fine place to end the loop and shake the rain off.

Make a day of it

If one rain forest isn’t enough, the Olympic Peninsula has plenty more. Our guide to the best hikes in Olympic National Park is a good place to plan the rest of the trip, and our rundown of where to stay in Olympic National Park covers the lodging side.

So, would you rather see the rain forest on a postcard-perfect day or on a proper soggy one? Tell us which side you’re on in the comments.

Trip tips: grab a rental car to get out here, lock in your hotel before the good rooms are gone, or skip both and book a camper van instead.

Rules and fees change, so always confirm current requirements before you go.

The post Lake Quinault’s 3.9-mile rain forest loop is a snow-free winter hike, and November rain is the point appeared first on Washington is for Adventure.